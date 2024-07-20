One Piece Episode 1113: Koby Causes Chaos On Hachinosu As The Marines Arrive; SPOILERS From The Manga

Shanks has defeated Eustass Kid back on Elbaf Island, and with the Kid Pirates down for the count, fans await One Piece Episode 1113 for more developments on the high seas. The upcoming episode is set to delve into matters on Hachinosu Island, where Koby has been kidnapped. Fans who wish to know what happens next in the series should keep reading to find the spoilers we have gleaned from the manga.

One Piece Episode 1113 spoilers from the manga

One Piece Episode 1113 will be titled Run, Koby! A Desperate Escape Strategy! The episode will likely cover Chapter 1080 of the manga and begin with chaos on Hachinosu as several pirates discover Koby has escaped prison.

The news excites them because Koby has a significant bounty placed on him by the Cross Guild, valuing him at five stars. Suddenly, the skull-rock face of the island begins to speak, revealing that it senses a disturbance where the slaves are held. This voice belongs to Avalo Pizarro, who has consumed the Isle-Isle Fruit, allowing him to merge with the island and monitor all activities.

Realizing that their positions are compromised, Koby decides to act as a decoy to protect the other fleeing slaves in One Piece Episode 1113. Shiryu, observing the situation, will suggest that Pizarro single-handedly capture Koby and the slaves since he is now one with the island. However, Pizarro dismisses the idea, explaining that Blackbeard would be furious if too much damage is caused.

Vasco Shot will offer to handle the situation using his Glug-Glug Fruit powers, which allow him to manipulate alcohol. His plan to set the town on fire will be quickly shut down by Pizarro, who will remind him that Blackbeard would not appreciate further destruction, especially after the Rocky Port Incident.

Koby’s plan will work as intended, and he will soon find himself being chased by pirates. Despite knowing that escape on foot is unlikely, he will be determined to protect the other slaves. A brief flashback in One Piece Episode 1113 will reveal Blackbeard's reasoning for kidnapping Koby.

Blackbeard's plan involves using Koby as leverage to gain recognition from the World Government and become the king of Hachinosu. Koby will call the plan insane, pointing out that he is a member of SWORD, a secret Marine unit. Kuzan, who is present, will explain that SWORD members have relinquished their official Marine status, allowing them to operate without traditional restrictions.

This means the World Government can disavow them at any time, making Koby useless as leverage. Despite understanding this, Blackbeard is confident that Koby’s status as a hero will prevent the World Government from abandoning him in One Piece Episode 1113. He will threaten to publicly leak Koby's captivity if things do not go as planned.

As Koby continues to flee, he will recall how Perona freed him in exchange for his help in rescuing Gecko Moria. During his escape, Koby hears an explosion and realizes the Marines have arrived on the island. The attacking Marines are exceptionally strong, with one showing the ability to regenerate from clay, revealing he has eaten the Glorp-Glorp Fruit.

Additionally, buildings begin to move, attributed to Kujaku, a Marine Rear Admiral who ate the Whip-Whip Fruit, allowing her to tame anything she whips, including inanimate objects. Cornered by the pirates, Koby prepares for the worst. However, when the pirates attempt to shoot him, their gunpowder explodes into flowers.

This is the work of Hibari, a sniper using Dr. Vegapunk’s GP Flowers. She communicates with Prince Grus, who confirms that they have the situation under control with his clay manipulation abilities. By this point in One Piece Episode 1113, several pirates have been trapped by the moving buildings controlled by Kujaku.

With no escape route left, a Marine ship dramatically launches into the air, led by Monkey D. Garp. The man leaps from the ship and decimates the pirates with his powerful Galaxy Impact attack. One Piece Episode 1113 will likely end as Garp declares this as retribution for kidnapping Koby, whom he sees as the future of the Marines.

For more spoilers like this and updates on the One Piece anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.