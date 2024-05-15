One Piece Final Saga Ending: Will Egghead Arc's Conclusion Tease Series' End? Find Out

The article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga

The Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece began with Eghead’s Arc, which started at chapter number 1058. The newest chapter 1114 of One Piece let the fans know that Egghead’s Arc will be coming to an end pretty soon.

The next arc on the saga would be the Elbaf Arc, where all the pirates would make a journey towards the island of Elbaf, inhabited by Viking-like giants. However, Egghead’s arc’s ending could also mean that the end of the Final Saga might be near, especially with how much information the recent arc has revealed.

What has Egghead’s Arc revealed so far?

With its beginning in chapter 1058, the Egghead’s Arc also commenced the Final Saga of One Piece. The storyline of the arc centered around the Straw Hats going to Egghead’s Island to save Dr. Vegapunk and help him escape the World Government who were trying to kill him. Vegapunk’s research made him a threat to the World Government which sent CP0 to kill him.

On the other hand, the identities of the mysterious Five Elders were also revealed. One of them was Saint Saturn. After Admiral Kizaru killed Vegapunk, the scientists started to reveal the secrets of the world in front of the Grand Line, which forces Saint Saturn to find a way to stop them before it was too late. However, when Saint Saturn found himself helpless, he summoned all the Five Elders in their yokai form to the Egghead Island. The Gorosei brought hell onto the island trying to destroy anything that contained Vegapunk’s stream. This turned out to be one of the biggest reveals of the arc.

Why does the ending of Egghead’s Arc tease the ending of the Final Saga?

However, one of the greatest reveals of the arc came with the most recent chapter 1114, where Vegapunk revealed the existence of the mysterious pirate JoyBoy. JoyBoy was not only a legendary pirate who existed during the Void Century but also the world’s first pirate.

The legend of JoyBoy has been talked about for a while in the series now, but his existence has mostly been denied by the World Government. With the massive revelation in the recent chapter, it could mean that the end of the Final Saga is nearing, which also ties back to something Eiichiro Oda himself said years ago.

Back in 2007, the mangaka Eiichiro Oda said that he was really excited to draw a pirate who will have an eye patch and will appear only in the final phase of the manga. With the revelation of JoyBoy, fans think he is going to be the pirate with the eye patch that Oda was excited to draw. And his appearance will mean that the finale of the manga is nearing. Even though fans are sad about the manga ending after so many years, the final stretch has got everyone excited.

The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

