One Piece: Inaki Godoy starring show outshines Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things and Jenna Ortega's Wednesday

The success of One Piece Live-Action was certainly something that a lot of people had not been expecting. Given the curse of live-action, this monumental success of the anime's adaptation brought in new hope for the second season. This week, the co-CEO of Netflix came aboard, to express his views on the success of the show. Here, he talked about how the show managed to surpass some of the most popular Netflix shows in the past.

One Piece surpasses popular Netflix series

As reported by Comicbook, Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix, took to the public domain, to share his delight for the success of One Piece live-action series. The show has achieved a level of global popularity that many English-language series could only dream of. Sarandos stated, "One Piece is #1 in 84 countries around the world, which is something that Stranger Things didn't do, that Wednesday didn't do. And it's so rare for an English show to be that popular in Japan and Korea, Brazil, and in the US at the same time."

Sarandos also commended Inaki Godoy, who portrays the iconic character Monkey D. Luffy, highlighting that casting him was one of the most challenging tasks in the history of Netflix's original programming. Netflix's third-quarter report also spoke highly of One Piece, citing it as a prime example of the platform's diversity, reach, recommendations, and dedicated fanbase.

The live-action adaptation, based on Eiichiro Oda's best-selling manga series, received glowing reviews, generated significant buzz on social media platforms like TikTok, and garnered a substantial viewership.

One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Updates

Netflix has officially confirmed the renewal of Season 2. Series creator Eiichiro Oda personally shared the thrilling revelation in a video posted by Netflix Geeked on X (formerly Twitter). Oda expressed his gratitude to both longtime fans and newcomers, thanking them for their support during the first season. He also hinted at the introduction of the beloved character Tony Tony Chopper in the second season.

