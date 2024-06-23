One Piece: Is Vegapunk Stella Alive? Explored

Dr. Vegapunk whose main body is called Stella was first mentioned during the Post-Enies Lobby Arc. The scientist was primarily a background character until the Egghead Arc where fans got to see his powers.

He was the leading scientist of the SSG (Special Science Group) which made advanced technology and weaponry for the World Government. However, once the World Government learned that Vegapunk was researching the Void Century, they dispatched the CPO to eliminate him.

Who is Dr. Vegapunk in One Piece?

Vegapunk Stella was born in the Future Country Baldimore on Karakuri Island. He was a child prodigy and built several devices in his lab including robotic animals. Dr. Vegapunk also consumed the Nomi Nomi no Mi (Brain-Brain Fruit) which caused his brain to expand and gain knowledge.

Before being hired by the World Government, Dr. Vegapunk led the illegal research team MADS alongside Vinsmoke Judge, Caesar Clown, Queen, and Buckingham Stussy. When the World Government deemed their research a threat, they disbanded MADS but allowed the scientists to work for them.

The Egghead Arc

Also known as the Future Island Arc follows the aftermath of the Levely and the Raid on Onigashima. The Straw Hat Pirates arrive on the island while the World Government carries a Marine Siege on the island after having learned of Vegapunk’s research.

During the Egghead Arc, Saturn and Kizaru destroyed the Egghead Island. Vegapunk knew he could not let Kuma attack Boney so he ordered Atlas to inform Boney of her special status, which was her command hierarchy over the Pacifista.

Vegapunk knew of the consequences which only came true when Saturn stabbed him through the back with one of his legs. Toward the end of the arc, Luffy orders Sanji to take a hurt Vegapunk away to safety, however, Kizaru kicks away Sanji and delivers a lethal blow to Vegapunk. Dr. Vegapunk faced multiple near-death situations, However, Vegapunk Stella has been confirmed dead, at the hands of Kizaru.

One Piece Chapter 1108 shows a flatline, which confirms the death of Dr. Vegapunk. As his heartbeat flatlines, a pre-recorded message is activated within the lab where he announces to the world that he will tell the truth.

Even though the World Government may have been successful in eliminating Dr. Vegapunk, their worst fear has come true. Even the 5 Elders were unable to stop from broadcasting the message. The world will finally know that they are on the verge of sinking and the secrets of Joy Boy, the first-ever pirate.

Will Dr. Vegapunk Return in One Piece?

Well, there is not much information on the powers of his Devil Fruit, maybe the Scientist did have a backup plan. However, the pre-recorded message leans toward it being a dead-man switch, something that would only play after the death of Vegapunk. His body is dead but maybe there is a chance that his brain is still alive in One Piece.

