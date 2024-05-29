One Piece Live-Action Becomes Netfliix's Most-Watched Series Second Half of 2023; Report

Netflix has released its second bi-annual Engagement Report, covering the most-watched titles of the latter half of 2023. The report covers all shows and movies from July to December 2023, a significant increase from the first report released in December 2021. One Piece Live Action was the most viewed series in the second half of 2023.

Netflix's first report revealed that 6,599 TV shows and 9,395 movies cover 99% of all viewing on the platform. However, the report now includes the runtime of each title and the number of views, which determine the order of the list. Views are what Netflix calls Completed Viewing Equivalents, which are not the actual number of views but are calculated by dividing the hours viewed by the runtime.

One Piece led the pack of the most-watched shows on Netflix during the second half of 2023. From July to December of 2023, the live-action take on the beloved manga was viewed 71.6 million times and racked up 541.9 million viewing hours.

On July 21, 2017, Weekly Shōnen Jump announced that Tomorrow Studios and Shueisha would begin production of an American live-action television adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga series as part of the series' 20th anniversary celebrations. Oda served as executive producer, and the series is expected to begin with the East Blue arc.

Netflix ordered a first season of ten episodes in January 2020. However, due to COVID-19, the series was delayed to September. Producer Marty Adelstein revealed that all ten scripts had been written and casting was set for June. Executive producer Matt Owens stated that casting had not yet begun in September 2020. On September 15, 2023, Netflix announced that the show has been renewed for the second season.

In March 2021, production started up again with showrunner Steven Maeda revealing that the series codename is Project Roger. In November 2021, it was announced that the casting for the series includes Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

In March 2022, Netflix added Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III as Arlong, Vincent Regan as Garp and Peter Gadiot as Shanks to the cast in recurring roles.

Other top viewers of Netflix on the second half of 2023

Limited series did big numbers for Netflix during the second half of 2023. Including Dear Child with 52.5 million views and Who Is Erin Carter? with 50.1 million views.

The fourth most-watched title on the list was Lupin Part 3, which secured 49.7 million views. Lupin also marked the first multi-season entry on the roundup. The series saw a total of 92.1 million views across this six month period. That was followed in fifth place by The Witcher Season 3 at 47.9 million views and in sixth place by Season 4 of Sex Education with 46.3 million views.

Other multi-season shows to appear on the Top 20 list were CoComelon, Virgin River and The Lincoln Lawyer. The eighth season of the children’s show CoComelon saw 37.6 million views and secured the No. 8 spot on the Top 20.

Season 1 also appeared in the No. 16 slot. The fifth season of the romantic series Virgin River saw 35.8 million views and secured the No. 9 spot. Finally, the second season of the legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer saw 35.7 million views and secured the No. 10 spot.

Nine of the Top 20 titles during this six-month period were limited series.

These included the docuseries Beckham with 43.9 million views, the Taylor Kitsch opioid drama Painkiller with 34.4 million views, the Mark Ruffalo WWII saga All the Light We Cannot See with 33.9 million views, the South Korean rom-com King the Land with 33.2 million views, the legal docuseries Depp v. Heard with 31.7 million views, the Swedish thriller A Nearly Normal Family with 28 million views and the Mike Flanagan horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher with 27 million views.

