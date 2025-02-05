One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Finishes Production: New Cast To Bring Iconic Characters To Life; DEETS

The live-action adaptation of One Piece has officially completed filming for Season 2! The cast celebrated the end of production with a special behind-the-scenes photo, available below. Creator Eiichiro Oda had previously provided an update.

He had confirmed that filming was progressing well and teased that the new season would cover key story arcs. This includes Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whiskey Peak, Little Island, and Drum Island; fans cannot wait for the upcoming season to come out.

One Piece Season 2’s filming took place in South Africa, where the returning cast and a host of new additions prepared to bring more of the beloved manga to life. The core Straw Hats, including Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, reprise their roles from Season 1.

Other notable returning actors include Morgan Davies (Koby), Aidan Scott (Helmeppo), Vincent Regan (Garp), and Michael Dorman (Gold Roger). Season 2 will be introducing a wide array of new characters as well.

Recent cast members for One Piece Season 2 include Rigo Sanchez as Dragon, Yonda Thomas as Igaram, James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill as Chess, and Anton David Jeftha as K.M.

Earlier announcements brought Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, and Clive Russell as Crocus.

Advertisement

One Piece Season 2 will also see Callum Kerr play Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, and Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday. The live-action’s filming also saw series creator Eiichiro Oda visit the set, confirming that every actor was the right choice to portray their respective characters.

With Joe Tracz now joining as co-showrunner and writer, the team is set to explore new adventures on the Grand Line. One Piece Season 2 is sure to further expand the One Piece universe as fans witness the continued quest for the legendary treasure.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the One Piece live-action.