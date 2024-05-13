One Piece Live-Action Season 2: Luffy Actor Inaki Godoy Spoils Three Upcoming Scenes From The Sequel

With the immense success and renewal of Netflix's One Piece Live-Action sequel, the discourse around the series is on the rise. Part of this discourse is the interview that Inaki Godoy recently gave to YouTuber Full Haki Marco. As the two talk in Japanese language, the actor ended up revealing three scenes that he would be working on in the second season.

Scenes In One Piece Live-Action Season 2: Vivi's Farewell in Alabasta

As revealed by the Inaki, this is the scene that he is very much interested in. Fans of anime and manga know that in the Alabasta Arc where Princess Vivi bids farewell to the Straw Hat Pirates, an emotional moment lines up in the story. The Princess says goodbye, hoping to see the team once again.

Luffy's emotional stake is expected to play out in this particular scene, making it important for Inaki to carry it with grace on the screens.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Nico Robin's 'I Want To Live' Scene

The next scene that the actor mentioned in the interview is part of the Enies Lobby Arc. Here, Nico Robin comes forth and expresses her will to live and survive all odds. In the face of oppression, her strength and courage shine in this scene, making for amazing theatrics in the story. It will be interesting to see how this emotional moment pans out in the episodes to come forth.

Advertisement

The entirety of the Marineford Arc

Lastly, the next piece of storyline that Inaki is the most interested in is the entire arc, and not just one scene. This is considered one of the most action-packed arcs in One Piece. The arc is set to bring about a head-on clash between the Marines and the Whitebeard Pirates.

Bringing action to the floors is something that Inaki is innately excited about, as he says. Moreover, on being asked about his character, the actor says, "I am happy to play Luffy and will play Luffy for as long as it makes sense. Whatever time it takes, if I am playing Luffy is because I am happy to play him, I want to play him, and it makes sense for me to play him."

From here on, it will be interesting to see what the story pans into in One Piece Live-Action Season 2. All major updates from this series will be added to this section as they come.

Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this. Stay tuned.

ALSO READ: Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Teleportation Labyrinth Arc Reveals New Trailer; Deets Here