One Piece Live-Action Season 3: Brashaad Mayweather Hints Two Seasons To Be Shot Back to Back; Deets

Netflix's One Piece, a popular live-action anime, has proven Hollywood wrong by becoming one of Netflix's most-watched originals. A second season was ordered soon after its debut, and a new interview has fans wondering if season three is in the works.

Netflix has also shared the first teaser video for One Piece season 2 in celebration of its lead character’s birthday, and fans are convinced it suggests which manga arc the live-action series will follow next. Just as season 1 followed the East Blue arc, it appears season 2 will likely focus on the Arabasta arc.

Two seasons of One Piece live-action will be shot back to back

Brashaad Mayweather, the actor who played Patty in Netflix's One Piece season one, in an interview talked about Patty's future in the series, and while chatting, Mayweather suggested One Piece is going to film seasons two and three back to back.

"We'll see if they flash back to its because they're filming two seasons – season two and three – back to back starting soon. So we'll see what happens," the actor shared.

Netflix has announced that One Piece has only been given a two-season order, a move that fans are questioning due to its success. It is unlikely that Netflix would keep such a secret, as One Piece has been highly successful. Netflix has previously given a double-season order for Avatar: The Last Airbender, but no further clarification is available at this time.

The show's first outing covered the East Blue saga, and the second season is set to tackle the Arabasta saga and will have a lot to cover, with production expected to begin soon. Reports suggest that season two will begin filming this summer.

One Piece season 2 set photo teases new pirate ship

A new set photo for One Piece season 2 was shared online, teasing the arrival of a new pirate ship. The image reveals the Rumbar Pirates' ship, which is set to be introduced in the upcoming season.

Though grainy, the image clearly shows the distinctive horned figurehead of the Rumbar Pirates' ship. The ship set is currently stationed on firm ground, and the image doesn't feature any actual filming taking place on the vessel.

Season 2 is set to introduce new characters. The latest set image suggests that the Rumbar Pirates will be playing a role in the next batch of episodes, though their exact role in what's to come remains unclear.

The Rumbar Pirates, from the West Blue, are featured in the One Piece anime adaptation and Oda's source material. They meet their end in the Florian Triangle and are depicted with two main ships, one resembling a haunted ghost ship. The ship is set to appear after the One Piece season 1 finale, with several key characters also set to make their live-action debut.

Brook, for example, is a captain of the Rumbar Pirates, along with Yorki. These two characters could be appearing in future episodes of One Piece, but crew members like Laboon, Mizuta Madaisuki, and Mizuta Mawaritosuki may also be making appearances. Until a One Piece season 2 trailer debuts, the exact nature of the Rumber Pirates' inclusion in the new episodes will seemingly remain unclear.

ALSO READ: One Piece Live-Action Becomes Netfliix's Most-Watched Series Second Half of 2023; Report