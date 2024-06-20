One Piece: New Update Confirms Zoro's Family Heritage With Wano's Samurai Clan

Fans were incredibly happy when the author of One Piece Eiichiro Oda finally revealed th ancestry of one of the series’ main characters, Roronoa Zoro. As the swordsman’s lineage has always been a huge question in the fandom for a while now.

In the SBS or QnA section with the author in volume 105 of the One Piece manga, Eiichiro Oda finally broke down Zoro’s lineage and proved the readers right. The green-haired swordsman is indeed a descendent of Wano Country’s Shimotsuki Clan.

Zoro’s detailed ancestry

In the volume 105 SBS of the manga, Oda revealed that Shimotsuki Kouzaburo, a descendant from Wano’s Shimotsuki clan left Wano about 55 years before the current events of the manga take place. He was also the swordsmith who forged the legendary sword of Oden called Enma and left the land with 25 people.

Among those 25 people was the Daimyo of Ringo Shimutsuki Ushimaru’s older sister Shimotsuki Furiko. Ten people from Kouzaburo’s group founded the Shimotsuki village in East Blue upon arriving there. Furiko ended up marrying a fellow Wano Country native named Roronoa Pinzoro. The two of them had a son named Roronoa Arashi, who later married a woman from East Blue, who gave birth to Roronoa Zoro.

Fans have always had a suspicion that Zoro had a connection to the Shimutsuki and Wano, mostly because in Yamato’s flashback, Shimutsuki Ushimaru looked identical to Zoro. But also because Kouzaburo and Zoro lived in the same village and Zoro was given his first sword by him . It turns out that not only is Zoro the great-nephew of Ushimaru but also a direct descendant of Ryuma just as fans had suspected. Zoro’s connection to Ryuma, the legendary Samurai touted The God of The Blade. His history also revealed that Zoro is very distantly related to his childhood friend Kuina, whose death inspired him to become a swordsman in the first place.

Zoro’s powerful ancestry adds dynamic to the character

Fans were happy to see Zoro’s ancestry explained by Eiichiro Oda in the SBS of volume 105 of the manga. However, they were pretty sad to see that Zoro’s ancestry was not talked about in the manga, especially in the Wano Arc. Since Zoro had such a big connection to the land and its history, it was pretty disappointing for fans to see it not addressed in this arc. However, he did meet the reanimated corpse of Ryma in Thriller Bark. After being defeated by him. Ryma gave Zoro his sword which the Straw Hats returned to his grave in Wano.

Zoro’s ancestry shows us that he comes from an extremely powerful lineage and also explains his destiny to become the best swordsman. However, since the manga has already reached the Final Saga and Oda has to address many plot points and resolve a lot of issues of the story by the end of the manga. That might be the reason why he has not included Zoro’s ancestry details in the main storyline as it was not very important to Zoro’s character. Zoro’s personality and the fact that his parents died when he was very young makes him a bit detached from his ancestry. This is the reason why his family history might never be addressed in the manga or the anime. However, fans are happy that they got to learn the swordsman’s origins from Oda.

