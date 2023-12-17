One Piece Remake: WIT Studio green-lits new Netflix venture; all we know far
Wit Studio's involvement in the remake adds another layer of excitement to the One Piece remake. Here is what we know about the new venture so far!
In an exciting revelation at Jump Festa '24, Wit Studio has officially announced its partnership with Netflix to breathe new life into the beloved One Piece anime series. Commemorating the 25th anniversary of Eiichiro Oda's iconic manga, the remake is set to embark on an epic journey, starting with the East Blue Saga. Here is what we know about the new venture so far.
One Piece Remake: Confirmed by WIT Studio
The announcement, accompanied by a thrilling teaser video, showcased the project's ambitious scope. While the focus will be on the East Blue Saga, tantalizing hints suggest that the remake may extend beyond, delving into uncharted territories of the vast One Piece world. Fans can anticipate a faithful recreation of the original manga's narrative, bringing the timeless story to a new generation of viewers.
Netflix, the streaming giant, described the project as "Recreating the story of the original One Piece manga, starting from the East Blue arc." The anticipation among fans is palpable, as the first visual released by Wit Studio hints at a nostalgic return to the series' roots with a teaser of 'Romance Dawn,' echoing the title of the inaugural manga chapter and live-action series episode.
Updates on the Original One Piece
The announcement also sheds light on additional updates for the ongoing One Piece anime by Toei Animation. As excitement builds for the Egghead Island arc, viewers can look forward to new opening and ending songs debuting on January 7. Vegapunk and his satellites' voice actors have been unveiled, promising fresh and captivating developments in the coming episodes.
The One Piece manga, which set sail in July 1997, achieved a significant milestone in August 2022 by surpassing 500 million circulating copies. The anime adaptation, which premiered in October 1999, has been a mainstay in the hearts of fans for over two decades, with 1088 episodes and counting. With the manga at 1101 chapters, the tale of Monkey D. Luffy's relentless pursuit of becoming the king of all pirates continues to capture imaginations worldwide.
Wit Studio's involvement in the remake adds another layer of excitement to the project, known for its exceptional animation quality and storytelling prowess. As fans eagerly await the release of The One Piece on Netflix, the partnership between Wit Studio and the streaming giant promises a fresh and visually stunning take on the beloved series.
As the One Piece saga unfolds once again, the collaboration between Wit Studio and Netflix marks a significant chapter in the history of anime adaptations, inviting both seasoned fans and newcomers to set sail on a grand adventure filled with camaraderie, treasure, and the enduring spirit of the sea.
We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.
