One Piece: Who Is Izou And What Happened To Him? Character Explored

This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga and anime

The One Piece saga, due to its length and complexity of plot, has given birth to many side characters who have become a favorite among fans. Characters such as Marco, Katakuri, and of course, Izou have won the love of the fans due to their roles in the storyline. The character of Izou first appeared during the Marineford Arc of the Summit War Saga and was last seen during the Wano Country Arc which took place just before the Fina Saga.

Izou’s appearance in the Wano Country Arc made the fans’ respect for him grow tenfold as he showed unprecedented bravery and even fought against Kaido. Although he was not able to win this battle, he laid down his life for Luffy, allowing the protagonist to escape, which ultimately resulted in Kaido’s defeat.

Izou ~ Ep. 1025 ~ Wano Kuni Arc#ONEPIECE1025 pic.twitter.com/LeAreLpJEw — ALI SAN || علي سان 👑 (@ALISAN925) July 17, 2022

Who is Izou in One Piece?

Born in the Wano Country, Izou and his younger sibling Kikunojo wwe brought up in a dancing school known as Hanayanagi School. But after their father was arrested, they ended up on the streets of Ringo where the young sibling duo struggled to survive.

However, Kozuki Oden rescued both of them and Izou was trained under him. When Oden ascended to the position of Daimyo, Izou became a retainer for the Kozuki family. He became a member of the Whitebeard Pirates with Oden.

He is also the former commander of the 16th division of the Whitebeard Pirates and a member of Kozuki Oden’s Nine Red Scabbards. He took command of the 16th division of the Whitebeards after Oden’s death.

During the Marineford Arc, Izou’s role was pretty limited and minor and he was only involved in the rescue of Ace. However, in Wano Country Arc, we got to see a lot more character development for Izou.

What happened to Izou during the Wano Arc?

Izou, Marco, and Nekomamushi came together to join the Raid on Onigashima. There, he met with his sibling Kikunojo and joined the rest of the Scabbards on the mission. Even though the group launched a valiant attack against Kaido and his All-Stars, they were ultimately overpowered and defeated. But throughout all these intense battles, Izou shined like a beacon of courage and warrior spirit.

Izou encountered several merciless enemies including the Beast Pirates All-Star Jack, Kanjuro, and then the CP0 agents, but fought valiantly against all of them until his last breath. After Law transported him, Izou left again to save Ussop and Kinnemon and then entrusted Ussop with the Kiku’s and other injured people’s safety.

Even though he was severely injured himself, Izou then went to the basement to fight against the CP0 agents who were targeting the Straw Hats. He stepped up to them when they tried to ignore him and fought against them valiantly despite being outnumbered, making sure that Luffy could continue his fight.

In the end, he lost his life during his final battle. However, his will of revenge against Kaido was carried out by Luffy, who ensured that Izou and the rest of the Scabbards’ wish for a free Wano to come to life. After the end of the raid, Izou was finally laid to rest in Ringo along with his two pistols.

