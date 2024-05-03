One Piece X Oppenheimer: What Is The Fan Art Collaboration All About? Find Out

One Piece has been collaborating with multiple banners over the last couple of years. A lot of them have been from an anime background. However, the series' most notable, surprising, and latest collaborations come with the Oscar star for 2023, Oppenheimer (the movie). As the name makes a reference in one of the latest manga chapters, here is what the collaboration is all about.

One Piece X Oppenheimer: Collaboration Explained

While the official makers and creators are yet to acknowledge the reference to Oppenheimer in the series, the collaboration actually takes place in one of the fan forums. A fan art by Stich_kun_draws surfaced on Reddit, portraying Dr. Vegapunk, of One Piece, as J Robert Oppenheimer in the series.

One Piece manga latest updates

Ahead of the Golden Festival in Japan, it was already clarified by the makers that the magazine in which One Piece comes out, shall not be released on the week of May 17, 2024. Thus, by the math, One Piece Chapter 1115 will not be coming to the screens in due time.

However, it will be on the next weekend that the manga makes a comeback with the same chapter. We will be sure to update this section with details of the same as they come. As for the plot, the story is currently in the Egghead Arc of the Final Saga.

In the latest set of events, fans see that the world is currently preparing to hear what Vegapunk has to say. Ahead of his speech, Sanji is ready to safeguard Franky and Bonney to the best of his abilities. As the chaos of these events unfolds, Dr. Vegapunk tells everyone that the world will sink into the Blue Sea and that all of their lives are at stake at this point.

It will be interesting to see what the story brings to the table from this point on. At last, all the latest updates from the series will be added to this section as they come.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

