One Punch Man Chapter 196: What is the connection between God and ninja village? Expected release date and where to read

The mention of God has brought in an entire range of theories and speculations for the upcoming chapter. One Punch Man Chapter 196 is in line up next and the fans are wondering what the Murata is planning to bring out for the characters of Blast. The connection between Flashy Flash and God is expected to be the key highlight of the upcoming outing. Here is everything we know about the next chapter so far!

One Punch Man Chapter 196: Expected release date predictions, where to watch, and more

One Punch Man is infamous for an irregular schedule. As a result of this, the final release date may vary from the speculated one. One Punch Man Chapter 196 is expected to be released on November 16, 2023. All chapters of the manga will be available to read on Viz Media's official page. Yusuke Murata, the manga artist, typically communicates any schedule changes through his X account, @NEBU_KURO. Thus, we will be sure to update this section with more relevant intel as they come.

What to expect next?

As per the predictions, the next outing is expected to bring Blast back to the forefront. The connection between Flashy Flash and God shall be the main theme of the chapter. This chapter is likely to delve deep into the unfolding events, with Blast shedding light on the mysteries that have captivated readers.

Additionally, the focus may shift to Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, as he contemplates his role in the Tenninto's mission and possibly takes steps to contact Flashy Flash, setting the stage for a significant encounter. The blend of suspense and impending revelations promises an exciting continuation of the One Punch Man saga in Chapter 196.

One Punch Man Chapter 196: Previous chapter recap

The previous chapter titled 'Tenninto' started with Speed-o'-Sonic encountering a group of former students from the ninja village known as Tenninto. We then see them talking about the awakening of the village founder, who has also been referred to as "That Man," from a coma. Their mission involves taking down two formidable heroes, Flashy Flash and Blast.

To achieve this, they seek Sonic's assistance in luring Flash into their carefully laid trap. Meanwhile, at the Hero Association, a breakthrough occurs in understanding the process of reversing "mobsterification" in monsters. The revelation indicates a profound connection between a monster's psychological state and the reversal process. As the plot thickens, Flashy Flash poses questions to Blast about the mysterious link between God and the ninja village.

It will be interesting to see what the mystery behind the character of God is in Murata's version of One Punch Man. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.

