One Punch Man Chapter 198: A new battle unrolls; potential release date, recap & more

The two who were fighting against one another are now pitted against the Heavenly Ninja Party. That is right, the next chapter is expected to delve into a battle between this party and Flashy Flash and Speed-o-Sound. As a new chapter lines up with a final release date for the week, here is what we know about the next outing, One Punch Man Chapter 198, so far!

One Punch Man Chapter 198: Expected Release date and where to read

One Punch Man is known for its unpredictable release schedule, leading to potential variations in the actual publication date compared to initial predictions. The final release date is subject to change due to the manga's irregular scheduling. One Punch Man Chapter 198 is expected to be released on December 14, 2023. All chapters of the manga will be available to read on Viz Media's official page. Yusuke Murata, the manga artist, typically communicates any schedule changes through his X account, @NEBU_KURO. Thus, we will be sure to update this section with more relevant intel as they come.

What to expect next?

In the upcoming One Punch Man Chapter 198, the aftermath of Sonic's unexpected betrayal and assistance to Flashy Flash sets the stage for a deeper exploration of their evolving dynamic. As the duel between the two ninjas reaches a critical point, readers can anticipate further revelations about Sonic's motivations and the true extent of his growth.

The continuing investigation by Saitama and Blast into the mysteries surrounding "That Man" and the powers bestowed by "God" may lead to significant revelations. The narrative might shift between the intense battle and the unfolding discoveries, providing a more comprehensive understanding of Blast's morally ambiguous actions and his connection to the ninja village's destruction.

One Punch Man Chapter 198: Previous chapter recap

The title of One Punch Man Chapter 198 was 'Duel.' Right at the beginning of the chapter, the battle between Flashy Flash and Sonic takes a dangerous turn. We see that both the ninjas are at the peak of their powers. The chapter unveils revelations about Blast's morally ambiguous actions in destroying the ninja village where Flashy Flash and Sonic grew up. Despite the grim history, Flashy Flash acknowledges Blast's decision, and the duo discusses "That Man" possibly granted powers by "God."

Meanwhile, Saitama and Blast investigate elsewhere. The highlight of the chapter revolves around Sonic's surprising move: initiating a fight with Flashy Flash but ultimately betraying the Tenin to aid his former friend. This unexpected turn suggests a shift in Sonic's character and hints at the complexity of their friendship.

The chapter also emphasizes Sonic's determination and potential growth, leaving fans eager to witness the consequences of this pivotal moment for Sonic's character in future chapters. The chapter's brevity is noted, possibly influenced by Murata's involvement in multiple projects. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.

