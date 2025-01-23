One-Punch Man Franchise Makes Return Announcement Amid TikTok Ban Reversal; REPORT
TikTok’s temporary ban in North America disrupted platforms under ByteDance, raising concerns over its future in the U.S. With services restored, the uncertainty surrounding its longevity continues to grow. READ
The popular mobile game One-Punch Man – The Strongest has been reinstated following the reversal of a recent TikTok ban in North America. The temporary ban, which lasted approximately 14 hours, affected several apps and games linked to Chinese companies, including the widely acclaimed Marvel Snap. Both titles were able to return quickly once the ban was lifted.
One-Punch Man – The Strongest is a free-to-play, turn-based role-playing game based on the hit anime and manga series One-Punch Man. Launched in 2019, the game allows players to assemble teams of heroes and villains from the franchise. Owned by Shanghai Moonton Technology, a subsidiary of ByteDance, the game was caught up in the ban due to its connection with the parent company. ByteDance’s TikTok faced scrutiny in the United States, but a temporary reprieve has allowed affected platforms and apps to resume operations.
On January 19, the developers of the game released a statement addressing its initial closure. They expressed gratitude to players for their support, acknowledging the challenges of the situation. While the game has since returned, concerns remain about its long-term availability. TikTok and its related services, including One-Punch Man – The Strongest, have only been granted a 75-day reprieve, leaving uncertainty about their future in the U.S.
The reinstatement of the mobile game coincides with heightened excitement for the One-Punch Man anime franchise. The long-awaited third season of the anime is expected to release later in 2025. Fans are eagerly anticipating Saitama’s return to the small screen, and promotional materials, such as new character posters, have begun to surface.
As the situation with TikTok and ByteDance evolves, fans of One-Punch Man – The Strongest are encouraged to enjoy the game while it remains accessible. The franchise continues to thrive with its mobile offerings and anime, ensuring Saitama’s popularity remains strong.
