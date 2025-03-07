One Punch Man Season 3: Fall 2025 Premiere Confirmed! Check Out The DEETS Here

After a six-year wait since the conclusion of Season 2 in 2019, One Punch Man is finally returning with its third season. As per the anime’s official website and the trailer, the upcoming season is scheduled to debut in October 2025, although an exact release date has not yet been announced.

J.C. Staff will once again be in charge of the animation, and the studio has shared a new trailer and key visual (seen below) that feature numerous well-known characters. The preview trailer for One Punch Man Season 3, lasting 42 seconds, displays Saitama, Genos, Tatsumaki, and Fubuki in various scenes.

Additional heroes have also been sighted, including Pig God, Child Emperor, Hellish Blizzard, Terrible Tornado, Zombieman, Silver Fang, Atomic Samurai, and King. The production team includes series composer Tomohiro Suzuki, while character design is provided by Chikashi Kubota, Shinjiro Kuroda, and Ryosuke Shirakawa.

Makoto Miyazaki is responsible for the musical score of One Punch Man Season 3, and producer Atsushi Fujishiro has confirmed that development is progressing steadily, even though Kubota mentioned potential issues. Despite a full staff roster, the director’s identity remains unconfirmed.

The new season continues the adaptation of the manga by ONE, which is illustrated by Yusuke Murata and published in Shueisha’s Tonari no Young Jump. The story follows Saitama, a hero who initially pursued heroism for fun.

Renowned for defeating foes with a single punch, he now works alongside his devoted cyborg disciple Genos as a member of the Hero Association. One Punch Man Season 3 will continue the story after monsters from the Monster Association abduct the child of an executive.

The season will see the S-class heroes organize a raid to rescue the hostage, while Garou, a “human monster,” awakens in the Monster Association hideout after being captured during a battle. Fans can expect Saitama to go after Garou this season as well, as hinted at in the PV.

Crunchyroll, which streamed the earlier seasons, is likely to stream One Punch Man Season 3 as well. In addition, a commemorative event titled the One Punch Man Magic Music Festival is planned for September 14, 2025, featuring appearances by voice actor Kaji Yuki among other guests. Additional production details will be revealed as the release approaches.

