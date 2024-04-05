One Punch Man Season 3: King is BACK; New Visuals Reveals Fresh Arrivals

By Anushka Solanki
Published on Apr 05, 2024
Image Credit- Crunchyroll, Studio JC Staff
One Punch Man [Image Credit- Crunchyroll, Studio JC Staff]

In the promotional bits that are coming out from the makers of One Punch Man, a new character visual was made public for the fans. This includes the character design of the fan-favorite, King. As the visual comes to the limelight, One Punch Man Season 3 is in hype once again. Here is what we know about the visual and the new season so far. 

One Punch Man Season 3: New Visual OUT

As reported by Anime Trending, the latest character visual for One Punch Man Season 3 has been unveiled, showcasing the formidable S-Class hero King, meticulously crafted by co-character designer Ryosuke Shirakawa. This follows the February release of Saitama's character visual, heightening anticipation for the upcoming season among fans of the beloved show. You can view the latest visual right here:


One Punch Man Season 3: Latest Staff Updates

As reported, here is the list of staff members working on the third season so far:

• Animation production: J.C.STAFF
• Character designer: Shinjirou Kuroda (Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Episode 4 and 5 prop design assistant)
• Character designer: Ryosuke Shirakawa (Tsurune, Spy x Family Season 1, A Silent Voice key animator)
• Series composer: Tomohiro Suzuki (returning)
• Character designer: Chikashi Kubota (returning)
• Music composer: Makoto Miyazaki (returning)

At last, all major and relevant updates will be added to this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

Credits: Anime Trending
