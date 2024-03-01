One Punch Man Season 3: New Trailer OUT; Expected Release Slate, Plot & More to Know

It is after five years worth of time that One Punch Man Season 3 is finally making it's first announcement. The first trailer was put out with prior update and the snippet has taken the internet by storm. With the launch of the trailer, here is all you need to know about the next season of the series.

One Punch Man Season 3: New Trailer OUT

The newly released trailer for One-Punch Man season 3 offers a glimpse into the highly anticipated Monster Raid arc, featuring Garou facing off against Royal Ripper and Bug God. The teaser hints at adapting the iconic battle between Saitama and Garou, promising thrilling action sequences. Fans can expect the continuation of the Monster Association Arc from the manga, likely starting from chapter 86 and introducing the Monster Worship Party.

Produced by the same studio as season two, the trailer marks the return of the beloved anime after a long hiatus since its last season aired in 2019. For now, you can check out the new teaser right here:

What To Expect From Season 3?

In One-Punch Man season 3, fans can expect a shift in focus towards the Monsters Association Arc, where Saitama's endless search for a worthy opponent takes a new turn. With Saitama growing increasingly bored of his unmatched strength, the spotlight shifts to the monsters, who become the central focus of the story.

As the monsters rise in power and prominence, viewers will witness intense battles and rankings among these formidable creatures. Saitama's absence from some parts of the season adds intrigue, allowing the narrative to delve deeper into the dynamics of the monster world.

However, when Saitama does appear, his unparalleled strength quickly dispels any illusions of power held by the monsters. As the season progresses, anticipation builds for the inevitable clash between Saitama and the leader of the Monsters Association, promising an epic showdown to conclude the season.

One Punch Man Season 3: Expected Release Slate

As of the time of writing, the final release date of the season has not be revealed. However, fans can expect Season 3 to come out by the Fall Slate of 2024. We will be sure to update this space with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

