One Punch Man: Yusuke Murata launches his own Animation Studio; all we know so far

Ahead of One Punch Man Season 3 anticipations, here is what manga author Yusuke Murata is planning for the future. Read on!

Renowned manga artist and animator Yusuke Murata has sent shockwaves through the anime community with the recent announcement of his very own animation studio. The revelation came via Murata's official Twitter account on January 1, 2023, as he declared, "We have established an anime production studio. Sounding the horn of a surprise attack!" Fans worldwide are now buzzing with anticipation, speculating whether Murata's studio will be the creative force behind the much-awaited One Punch Man Season 3.

New Studio Announcement

Yusuke Murata, celebrated for his exceptional work on the immensely popular One-Punch Man manga, had previously expressed his desire to venture into animation and create more diverse projects. The move to establish his animation studio is seen as a significant step towards realizing this ambition. 

The prospect of Murata taking the helm for One Punch Man Season 3 has ignited excitement among fans, who have long been yearning for the continuation of the epic superhero saga. In a conversation with Michael B. Jordan, Murata hinted at his eagerness to delve deeper into the animation industry. This revelation, coupled with the establishment of his animation studio, marks a new chapter in Murata's illustrious career. The prospect of his artistic vision and storytelling prowess being translated onto the screen has fans eagerly anticipating the future projects from Murata's studio.

Zaiyuki Anime Project Unveiling and Murata's Diverse Portfolio

 

In addition to the announcement, Murata treated fans to a glimpse of his creative endeavors by unveiling four new videos for his Zaiyuki anime project in collaboration with Village Studio on December 30, 2023. This move not only showcases Murata's commitment to exploring diverse storytelling but also adds fuel to the excitement surrounding his animation studio.

 

Yusuke Murata, recognized for his work on Eyeshield 21 alongside writer Riichiro Inagaki, has left an indelible mark on the manga and anime landscape. The establishment of his animation studio opens up a new realm of possibilities for fans, as they eagerly await the unveiling of Murata's future projects and the potential realization of One Punch Man Season 3 under his creative direction. As the anime world eagerly watches, Yusuke Murata's animation studio promises to be a powerhouse of creativity and innovation.

At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.

