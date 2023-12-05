Oshi No Ko Chapter 134: Final Spoilers; release date, where to read, recap and more

Ruby was facing a lot of struggle on the sets of her new movie. Knowing that she had to imitate her mother, there already was a block, because she had known the lady all her life. That is when Kana came around to help her out. To step out from the role of the daughter only to think like her mother, would be quite a challenge for her in Oshi no Ko Chapter 134. Here is what the spoilers for the next outing tell us!

Oshi No Ko Chapter 134: Release date and where to read

The final release date of Oshi No Ko Chapter 134 will be December 7, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Manga Plus. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come.

Spoilers of Chapter 134: What to expect next?

The Japanese raw scans of the next Oshi No Ko chapter have made their way to the internet. From that, we know that this chapter will showcase Ruby's struggle in enacting her mother's persona. As per the spoilers, this chapter delves into the aftermath of Kana Arima's shocking revelation to Ruby during the filming of '15-Year Lie.'

Struggling to embody her mother's persona, Ruby faces emotional turmoil, exacerbated by Kana's confession that her departure from B-Komachi was fueled by jealousy and a desire for Ruby to disappear. The chapter reveals a passage of time, with Kana avoiding Ruby, leaving Mem-Cho perplexed about how to mend their relationship.

The return of Minami and Frill adds complexity, as Frill theorizes Kana's complete immersion in her role as Nino. Ruby, however, remains certain of Kana's genuine dislike. The focus then shifts to a poignant moment in the dressing room, where Ruby, contemplating her mother's emotions, sees a reflection of Ai Hoshino with two black star eyes. This poignant realization suggests Ruby's evolving understanding of her mother's vulnerability.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 134: Previous chapter recap

The title of Oshi No Ko Chapter 133 was 'Acting.' In this chapter, we see that Ruby struggles with portraying Ai for the film and confides in Kana, who senses Nino's lingering hatred turning into obsessive love for Ai. Kana, feeling pressure herself, believes Ruby must experience Ai's past for authenticity. At Ichigo Production, Ruby breaks down, fearing failure and its impact on Kana's future.

Kana, desperate to evoke the best performance, confesses that their friendship is one-sided, accusing Ruby of overshadowing others in B-Komachi. Shocked, Ruby listens as Kana vents frustration, manipulating emotions to enhance the portrayal. The revelation strains their friendship, adding complexity to Ruby's quest for authenticity in portraying her mother's tumultuous relationship.

