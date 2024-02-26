Oshi No Ko Chapter 142 Will Be An Ethical Dilemma: Find Out The Release DEETS And More

The latest installment will delve into the complex dynamics of the entertainment industry, exploring themes of exploitation and vulnerability among young female actors. Additionally, readers can expect embarrassing developments in the relationship between twins Ruby and Aqua as they act out an upcoming intimate scene in the movie ‘15-Year Lie.’ Find out more about the Oshi No Ko Chapter 142’s release, what to expect, and more here.

Release date and where to read

Oshi no Ko Chapter 142 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 12 am JST. According to Shueisha's Manga Plus service, the manga will continue its weekly release without any breaks. For most fans worldwide, the chapter will be accessible on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, although release times may vary depending on time zones.

Fans can read the chapter through Shueisha's Manga Plus platform, where readers can enjoy Oshi no Ko Chapter 142 and previous chapters for free on the service's mobile application, with the option to purchase a premium subscription for unlimited access to all chapters.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 142 expected plot

In the upcoming Oshi no Ko Chapter 142, the filming of' 15-Year Lie' should continue, likely delving deeper into the repercussions of Airi's confession about her past and her exploitation in the entertainment industry. Additionally, there may be further exploration of the ethical dilemmas faced by the cast of '15-Year Lie,' as they navigate the complexities of their roles.

Advertisement

The hinted intimate scene between Ruby and Aqua as Ai and Hikaru in the film production could come to fruition, however controversial it might be for readers. Despite retaining their consciousnesses as Amamiya Gorou and Tendouji Sarina, the unsettling reality remains: they are siblings portraying their parents in this film. The prospect of enacting a romantic kiss under these circumstances is bound to evoke strong feelings and raise ethical questions for both the characters and the readers.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 141 recap

In Oshi no Ko Chapter 141, titled Chain, the film production of '15-Year Lie' delves into a pivotal scene where Ai confronts Airi regarding her relationship with Hikaru. Ai expresses her belief that Airi, as an adult, should have intervened to correct Hikaru's behavior despite his faults. However, Airi counters with her own experiences of exploitation within the entertainment industry, revealing that her perpetrators were never held accountable. Despite this, Airi professes genuine love for Hikaru, asserting that his situation is comparatively favorable to her past struggles.

Meanwhile, the discussion shifts to the dark underbelly of the entertainment world as the cast of '15-Year Lie' confronts the reality of exploitation. Miyako Saitou sheds light on the prevalent norm of influential individuals exploiting young female actresses, particularly in nightclub settings, during the Showa period's later stages. The cast members grapple with ethical dilemmas surrounding what constitutes right and wrong in such situations. Elsewhere, Frill Shiranui hints at an upcoming scene in the film where Ruby and Aqua would have to kiss as they portray their parents.

Advertisement

For more updates on the developments of the movie in Oshi No Ko, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.