Oshi No Ko Chapter 143: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Oshi No Ko Chapter 143 is set to explore the aftermath of Abiko and Yoriko's adjustments to Aqua’s scrip, and perhaps reveal more about Ruby’s current state of mind. With how the previous chapter ended, we are likely to see more of Awua and Ruby’s controversial scenes, so here’s when the chapter drops, where to read it, the expected plot of Oshi No Ko Chapter 143, and a quick recap of Chapter 142.

Release date and where to read

Oshi No Ko Chapter 143’s release, due to a break, will be delayed by one week. The chapter is now scheduled to be released on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 12:00 AM JST. In most countries worldwide, the chapter will be available on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Oshi No Ko can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus service. The MANGA Plus mobile app allows users to read all chapters for free, with the latest three and first three chapters available for repeated reading at no cost. Subscribers can access all chapters for unlimited reading.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 143 expected plot

We will most likely see Aqua and Ruby act out the kissing scene between Kamiki Hikaru and Hoshino Ai before the filming starts in Oshi No Ko Chapter 143, as ‘practice’ as Ruby puts it. Considering how she went as far as to say it was going to only be intimacy between Sarina Tendouji and Goro Amamiya, we may even see her confess her feelings to Aqua.

In the aftermath of this, or perhaps after the filming is done, Aqua will likely face a large amount of ethical and emotional turmoil within himself despite his feelings of responsibility as a writer. One thing is for sure, Oshi No Ko Chapter 143 is going to be an emotional rollercoaster for the characters and fans alike.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 142 recap

In Oshi no Ko Chapter 142, titled Responsibility, the chapter opens with Kana, Miyako, and Mem-Cho discussing Aqua and Ruby's kissing scene, finding it uncomfortable yet intriguing. They realize Ruby's willingness stems from her obsession with her brother. The manga then delves into a flashback, revealing Aqua seeking advice from manga creators Yoriko and Abiko. The creators decide to overhaul the movie's script for better entertainment value and insist Aqua properly perform the kissing scene with Ruby. They emphasize that as a writer, Aqua shouldn't create a safety zone for himself.

Returning to the present, Ruby attempts to persuade Aqua for the kissing scene, even creating a scenario where they envision themselves as Sarina Tendouji and Goro Amamiya from their past lives. Despite Ruby's efforts, Aqua remains unsure. To ease his nerves, Ruby proposes practicing the scene beforehand, preparing for filming the following day. Oshi no Ko Chapter 142 highlighted the pressure Aqua faces as a writer and the complexities of his relationship with Ruby, setting the stage for potential character development and emotional exploration in future chapters.

