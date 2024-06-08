Oshi No Ko Chapter 152: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Kana has finally confessed her feelings for Aqua to him in the previous chapter, and fans are excited to see how Aqua will react to this. Oshi No Ko Chapter 152 is just around the corner with answers, so don’t miss the chapter as it releases. Get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 152: Release date and where to read

According to MANGAPlus, the release of Oshi No Ko Chapter 152 is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, 2024, at 12 am JST, with global availability around Wednesday, June 12, approximately 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact timing may vary due to upload speeds and time zones. Fans can access Oshi No Ko Chapter 152 on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform or read it in Weekly Young Jump 2024 Issue 28 once it’s released.

Expected plot of Oshi No Ko Chapter 152

In Oshi No Ko Chapter 152, fans can expect the aftermath of Kana's heartfelt confession to Aqua during their date. The chapter is likely to explore Aqua's reaction to Kana's declaration of wanting to become his only star.

Additionally, the storyline may explore Aqua's reflections on his future aspirations, particularly his decision to pursue medical school. With the looming retirement concert of B-Komachi on Christmas, some troubles may arise in Oshi No Ko Chapter 152 as Kana, Ruby, and Mem-Cho prepare for their final performance together.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 151 recap

Titled Catch Ball, Oshi no Ko Chapter 151 begins with Aqua preparing for his outing with Kana. He overhears a news broadcast highlighting Kana's renewed popularity following her lead role in Overlooking. Aqua and Kana meet on the street, both donning their school uniforms, which Kana requested for nostalgia.

Aqua compares it to cosplaying, but Kana insists she wants to experience a proper date in her uniform. Aqua is surprised as he asks if she really said ‘date,’ and Kana confirms while flustered. Kana then pulls out a baseball and mitt from her bag, wanting to play catch. Aqua is exasperated but reminisces about doing the same with her two years ago.

Though Aqua points out their lack of privacy due to their popularity, Kana assures him she has a solution. They head to Youtou High School in Oshi no Ko Chapter 151, where they leisurely play catch, reversing their previous situation of skipping school for the same activity.

Kana asks Aqua about his future plans, and he reveals his intention to apply to medical school to become a heart surgeon. Kana is thrilled, believing it suits him, but Aqua modestly deflects. Aqua then asks Kana about her dreams, to which she replies that being a national actress was fulfilled when she was five.

She shares her new dream: to be the only person Aqua looks at, shocking him to the point of missing the ball. Kana declares she wants to become Aqua's idol and asks him to watch her retirement concert with B-Komachi on Christmas. Oshi no Ko Chapter 151 concludes as she vows to become his only star if he declares her his favorite idol.

