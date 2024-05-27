Oshi No Ko Season 2 Unveils New Promo: Release Date, Cast Updates & More to Know

As the chatter around the second season of Oshi No Ko grows, the makers have come out with one of the most important updates on Oshi No Ko Season 2. This week, the makers brought out new intel, including the release date, for the second season. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming series.

Oshi No Ko Season 2: Latest sequel updates

As reported by ANN, the sequel of Oshi No Ko anime revealed a new promo video and cast additions. The video displays the adventure and conflicts to come in the future episodes. Along with this, the release window for Season 2 has also been confirmed. Thus, Oshi No Ko Season 2 is set to debut on July 3, 2024. It can be watched on Tokyo MX and over 29 other channels in Japan, as well as streamed on the ABEMA service. Additionally, HIDIVE will stream the season for international audiences.

Cast and staff updates

Here are the cast and staff members credited to be working on the second season:

Staff:

Cast:

What is the anime about?

As per the synopsis of the anime, Oshi No Ko is the story of Gorou, a gynecologist and idol fan, who forms an unexpected bond with his favorite star, Ai. The thing we learn about Ai is that she is currently on a hiatus and not working as an idol.

But Ai's hiatus was quite shocking news for Gorou. And so, fate takes the Gorou on the journey of entering the world of singing. This is where Ai plays the role of a guide and a friend to her. However, not everything is easy for her on this journey. It will be interesting to see what the sequel brings to the table.

