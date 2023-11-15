Pinkvilla announces Fanime Awards - First Ever Anime Awards in India with 15 dazzling categories; Deets INSIDE

Pinkvilla is ecstatic to announce the grand debut of the Fanime Awards, a celebration that will immerse fans in the enchanting world of anime. Following the resounding success of The HallyuTalk Awards, Pinkvilla is set to kindle the passion of anime enthusiasts with this eagerly anticipated event. For the first time in India, an anime-centric purely fan-voted award ceremony is about to take place! Here is everything to know about the newest venture!

Fanime Awards: What Awaits You?

Get ready for an exciting journey into the world of anime as Pinkvilla gears up to celebrate the best in the industry. For the first time in India, a fan-centric award ceremony to set to take place in a number of diverse categories. The Fanime Awards will feature 14 carefully selected categories, highlighting popular anime series, characters, scenes, and epic battles. Fans will be able to vote for their favorites in each category and choose the ultimate winner! With this, one fan-selected category is also open. This means you can create your own award category.

It's a dazzling event that will showcase the magic of anime, from captivating stories to beloved characters and thrilling fight scenes, all of which have captured the hearts of fans around the world. Updates on the voting lines, categories, and final award ceremony will be revealed soon. Keep an eye on this space for more.

Enthralling Fan-Driven Category

The categories are not just it! In a unique twist, the Fanime Awards introduces a 15th category, exclusively curated by the fans. This category offers you the chance to champion your beloved anime series, characters, or unforgettable moments that have defined your anime journey. Stay tuned for updates on how you can participate and ensure your favorites receive the accolades they richly deserve.

Fanime Awards: Mark Your Calendars

While the specific dates and categories are yet to be unveiled, Pinkvilla promises an enthralling experience that will keep fans eagerly anticipating more. Stay tuned for updates as we unravel the schedule for this spectacular anime celebration. Voting lines, categories, and relevant updates will be unveiled in this space soon.

Join Pinkvilla in embarking on an electrifying journey as we dive into the world of anime with the Fanime Awards. Follow @pinkvillalifestyle for the latest updates, and let the countdown to this anime extravaganza commence!