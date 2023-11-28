Pinkvilla Fanime Award 2023: Black Clover to One Piece, Choose Your Fanime Movie of the Year; VOTE NOW

As the excitement continues to build for the highly anticipated Fanime Awards 2023, anime enthusiasts are eagerly diving into the magical world of movies. Pinkvilla is delighted to present the nominees for the prestigious Fanime Movie of the Year award, featuring captivating films that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans worldwide. Explore the nominated movies below and cast your vote for the Fanime Movie of the Year!

Nominees for Fanime Movie of the Year

Embark on a cinematic journey filled with excitement, emotion, and unparalleled storytelling as you explore the nominees for Fanime Movie of the Year:

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie Scarlet Bond The Boy and the Heron: How Do You Live? Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King The First Slam Dunk Suzume no Tojimari One Piece Red

How to Vote?

To cast your vote for Fanime Movie of the Year, head over to the official voting page provided below. Share your favorite movie in the comments and use the hashtag #FanimeAwards2023. Don't forget to tag @pinkvillalifestyle in your comment!

OR

Submit your vote using the Google form attached below.

The competition is fierce, with each movie offering a unique blend of animation, storytelling, and emotional resonance. Make your voice heard and become part of the celebration of these exceptional films at the Fanime Awards 2023!

Don't miss out on the chance to champion your favorite movie and be a part of this thrilling anime celebration. The Fanime Awards 2023 promises to be an evening of glamour, acknowledgment, and the joyous celebration of the anime community's most cherished movies. Cast your vote and let your favorite movie shine!