Pinkvilla Fanime Award 2023: From Mikasa to Kaguya, Choose Fanime Waifu of the Year; VOTE NOW

As anticipation builds for the grand event, it's time for anime enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of waifus. Pinkvilla is thrilled to unveil the nominees for the prestigious Fanime Waifu of the Year award, showcasing the captivating female characters that have captured the hearts of fans across the globe. Delve into the nominees below and cast your vote for the Fanime Waifu of the Year!

Nominees for Fanime Waifu of the Year:

Embark on a journey of elegance and charisma with the nominated waifus who have graced the anime scene in 2023:

Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Makima (Chainsaw Man)

Kaguya Shinomiya (Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

Robin Nico (One Piece)

Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Mami Nanami (Rent-A-Girlfriend)

How to Vote?

To cast your vote for Fanime Waifu of the Year, visit the official voting page provided below. Share your favorite waifu in the comments and use the hashtag #FanimeAwards2023. Make sure to tag @pinkvillalifestyle in your comment!

OR

Submit your vote using the Google form attached below.

The competition is fierce, with each nominee bringing a unique blend of charm, strength, and allure to the table. Make your voice heard and join the celebration of these exceptional female characters at the Fanime Awards 2023!

Don't miss out on the opportunity to champion your favorite waifu and be a part of this thrilling anime celebration. The Fanime Awards 2023 promises to be a night of glamour, recognition, and the joyous celebration of the anime community's most beloved characters. Cast your vote and let your favorite waifu shine!