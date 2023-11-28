Pinkvilla Fanime Award 2023: Hunter X Hunter to Bleach, Choose Your Legendary Fanime of 2000s; VOTE NOW

Get ready to embark on a nostalgic journey through the anime classics of the 2000s, as Pinkvilla introduces the Legendary Anime category for the Fanime Awards 2023! Unveiling the timeless shows that have left an indelible mark on the anime landscape, it's time to celebrate the legendary Fanime of the 2000s. Cast your vote now and let your favorite series claim the title of anime greatness!

Nominees for Legendary Fanime of the 2000s:

Relive the golden era of anime with the nominees that have defined a generation:

1. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Experience the epic tale of the Elric brothers as they navigate a world of alchemy, sacrifice, and redemption in this timeless masterpiece.

2. Steins;Gate

Dive into a mind-bending narrative where time travel and consequences collide, weaving a complex and thrilling story that transcends the boundaries of space and time.

3. Gintama

Join Gintoki and his eclectic band of misfits in a hilarious and action-packed adventure, blending comedy and drama seamlessly in the unique world of Gintama.

4. Bleach

Witness Ichigo Kurosaki's journey as a Soul Reaper, battling spirits and uncovering the mysteries of the afterlife, in this iconic series that became a cornerstone of anime.

5. Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)

Stand against the Titans and explore a world on the brink of extinction, as Eren Yeager and his friends fight for survival in this intense and gripping saga.

6. Hunter x Hunter

Follow Gon Freecss on a quest to become a Hunter, exploring a world filled with challenges, friendship, and unexpected twists, in this iconic coming-of-age anime.

How to Vote?

To cast your vote for the Legendary Fanime of the 2000s, visit the official voting page provided below. Share your favorite legendary anime in the comments and use the hashtag #FanimeAwards2023. Make sure to tag @pinkvillalifestyle in your comment!

OR

Submit your vote using the Google form attached below.

Join us in celebrating the anime classics that have stood the test of time. Vote now and let your favorite legendary anime of the 2000s claim its well-deserved place in the Anime Hall of Fame at the Fanime Awards 2023!