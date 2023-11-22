Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023: From Chainsaw Man to Attack on Titan, which anime deserves 'Shonen Anime of the Year'?

Brace yourselves anime fans, Pinkvilla is set to ignite the passion of anime enthusiasts in India with the grand debut of the first-ever Fanime Awards. The excitement is building as fans prepare to celebrate the best in the anime industry, and the nominees for the Fanime Shonen Anime of the Year category have just been unveiled. Here is the list of all the nominees and how you can vote for your favorites.

Here are the nominees for the Best Shonen Anime of the Year:

Chainsaw Man Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) Swordsmith Village Arc Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) The Specials 1 Spy X Family Season 1 Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

These phenomenal shonen anime have captivated audiences with their gripping narratives, intense battles, and unforgettable characters. Now, it's your turn to have a say in crowning the Best Shonen Anime of the Year. Fans have the power to vote for their favorite series and make their voices heard in this electrifying journey.

How to Vote?

To cast your vote, head to the official voting page given below and let your favorite anime couple take center stage at the Fanime Awards. Comment on the post below with your pick and the hashtag #FanimeAwards2023. Don’t forget to tag @pinkvillalifestyle in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.

Vote HERE