Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023: From Demon Slayer to Attack on Titan Choose the Fanime Series of the Year

We're thrilled to present the nominees for the highly coveted Fanime Series of the Year award. This category honors the very best in anime storytelling, characters, and creativity for 2023. This category celebrates the captivating narratives, memorable characters, and unparalleled creativity that have defined the anime landscape in 2023. Explore the nominees below and cast your vote for the Fanime Series of the Year!

Nominees for Fanime Series of the Year:

Dive into the diverse and compelling worlds created by these outstanding series in 2023:

Chainsaw Man: A dark fantasy that weaves a tale of demons, devil hunters, and a protagonist with a chainsaw blade for a nose. Will Chainsaw Man carve its way to the top as your Fanime Series of the Year? Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)": The breathtaking continuation of the Demon Slayer series continues to capture audiences with its stunning animation, emotional depth, and intense battles. Will it slay the competition and secure the top spot? Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin): The epic conclusion to one of anime's most acclaimed series, promising revelations, betrayals, and battles that redefine the genre. Will Attack on Titan soar to new heights as your Fanime Series of the Year? Spy X Family: A unique blend of espionage, comedy, and family dynamics that has left fans eagerly anticipating each new episode. Will Spy X Family take home the crown as the top Fanime Series of the Year? Mob Psycho 100: The supernatural adventures of Mob, a powerful psychic, and his eccentric mentor Reigen continue to captivate audiences with its stunning animation and compelling characters. Will Mob Psycho 100 emerge as the series of the year? Oshi no Ko: A series that explores the world of idols and the challenges they face, blending drama and intrigue in a tale of fame and identity. Will Oshi no Ko steal the spotlight and become your Fanime Series of the Year?

How to Vote?

To cast your vote for Fanime Series of the Year, head to the official voting page provided below. Share your preferred series in the comments and use the hashtag #FanimeAwards2023. Don't forget to tag @pinkvillalifestyle in your comment!

OR

Submit your vote using the Google form attached below.

The competition is fierce, with each nominee contributing to the diverse and captivating world of anime series. Make your voice heard and be a part of the celebration of these extraordinary series at the Fanime Awards 2023!