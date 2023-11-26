Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023: From Dio Brando to Crocodile, Choose the Fanime Antagonist of the Year

Anime enthusiasts, brace yourselves for an exciting journey into the realm of riveting villains as Pinkvilla reveals the contenders for the esteemed Fanime Antagonist of the Year award at the highly anticipated Fanime Awards 2023. This category pays homage to the menacing characters that have captivated audiences with their diabolical schemes and compelling narratives. Explore the nominees below and make your voice heard by casting your vote for the Fanime Antagonist of the Year!

Nominees for Fanime Antagonist of the Year:

Delve into the dark and intriguing world of these nominated antagonists in 2023:

Askeladd (Vinland Saga): A cunning and complex character whose machinations have kept audiences on the edge of their seats. Brando, Dio (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure): The iconic vampire with a thirst for power, Dio Brando's malevolence is etched into the annals of anime history. Fyodor Dostoevsky (Bungou Stray Dogs): A mastermind with a keen intellect, Fyodor weaves a web of chaos, leaving a trail of mystery in his wake. Tsukasa Shishiou (Dr. Stone): The charismatic and enigmatic antagonist whose vision for a new world order challenges the very fabric of humanity. Touichirou Suzuki (One Punch Man): A formidable adversary with a quest for martial arts supremacy, Suzuki's presence adds intensity to the anime's action-packed narrative. Crocodile (One Piece): The cunning and manipulative Shichibukai with ambitions that shake the foundations of the One Piece world.

How to Vote?

To cast your vote for Fanime Antagonist of the Year, navigate to the official voting page provided below. Share your preferred antagonist in the comments and use the hashtag #FanimeAwards2023. Don't forget to tag @pinkvillalifestyle in your comment!

Submit your vote using the Google form attached below.

The competition is fierce, with each nominee contributing to the complex and thrilling world of anime antagonists. Make your mark and join the celebration of these compelling adversaries at the Fanime Awards 2023!