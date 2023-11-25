Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023: From Eren Yeager to Luffy Choose the Fanime Protagonist of the Year

The excitement continues to mount as Pinkvilla reveals the nominees for the coveted Fanime Protagonist of the Year category at the highly anticipated Fanime Awards 2023 in India. This year's selection features a diverse range of protagonists who have left an indelible mark on the anime landscape with their unwavering determination, complex character development, and inspiring narratives. Let's delve into the nominees vying for the prestigious title of Fanime Protagonist of the Year. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite protagonist at the Fanime Awards 2023.

Nominees for Fanime Protagonist of the Year

Explore the exceptional characters of these outstanding protagonists from the world of anime in 2023:

Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan Monkey D Luffy from One Piece Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia Ichirgo Kurosaki from Bleach Shigeo Kageyama from Mob Psycho 100 Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer Kiyotaka Ayanokouji from Classroom of the Elite Mai Sakurajima from Rascal Does not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

How to Vote?

To cast your vote for Fanime Protagonist of the Year, visit the official voting page provided below and champion your preferred protagonist at the Fanime Awards. Comment on the post with your choice and use the hashtag #FanimeAwards2023. Ensure to tag @pinkvillalifestyle in your comment!

OR

Submit your vote using the Google form attached below.

The competition is fierce, and each protagonist brings a unique perspective to the anime world. Make your voice heard and be part of the celebration of outstanding anime storytelling at the Fanime Awards 2023!