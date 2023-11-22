Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023: From Rumbling to Gojo's attack on Toji, Vote for the Goosebump-Worthy Fanime Moment of the Year

As the anticipation builds for the grand debut of the Fanime Awards 2023, Pinkvilla unveils the heart-pounding nominations for the Goosebump-Worthy Fanime Moment of the Year. These spine-chilling moments have left an indelible mark on anime enthusiasts, sending shivers down their spines. Here are the nominees and how you can vote for your favorites for Fanime Awards 2023!

1. Deku vs Class 1A from Boku no Hero Academia:

The clash of titans as Deku faces off against Class 1A, nominated for its intense animation and adrenaline-pumping action.

2. Tanjiro's Blazing Blood Katana from Kimetsu no Yaiba:

Tanjiro's extraordinary moment with his blazing blood katana earns a nomination for its visually stunning and emotionally charged impact.

3. Makima's Comeback Attack from Chainsaw Man:

The unexpected and powerful comeback attack by Makima in Chainsaw Man secures a nomination for its jaw-dropping twist and intensity.

4. Satoru Gojo vs Toji Zenin from Jujutsu Kaisen:

A gripping battle between Satoru Gojo and Toji Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen earns a nomination for its breathtaking combat sequences.

5. Carnival Clock Tower Proposal from Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai:

The heartwarming and surprising Carnival Clock Tower Proposal in Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai receives a nomination for its emotional impact.

6. Rumbling from Attack on Titan Shingeki no Kyojin:

The awe-inspiring moment of the Rumbling in Attack on Titan Shingeki no Kyojin is nominated for its scale and ominous atmosphere.

How to Vote?

To cast your vote, head to the official voting page given below and let your favorite anime couple take center stage at the Fanime Awards. Comment on the post below with your pick and the hashtag #FanimeAwards2023. Don’t forget to tag @pinkvillalifestyle in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.