Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023: From Spy x Family to Bleach, which anime couple deserves 'Relationship Goals of the Year'? Vote NOW

Get ready to dive into the world of anime romance as Pinkvilla brings you the first-ever Fanime Awards in India! We're thrilled to unveil the nominees for the Fanime Relationship Goals of the Year category, featuring the sweetest anime couples that have captured the hearts of fans. Let's celebrate these beloved pairs who have made a lasting impression in the anime universe. Here are the nominees of the Fanime Relationship Goals of the Year! Vote NOW for Fanime Awards 2023.

Yor & Loid Forger (Spy X Family) Ichigo & Orihime (Bleach) Aileen & Claude (I'm a Villainess) Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya (Kaguya-Sama Love is War season 3) Amane Fujimiya and Mahiru Shiina (The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten) Ren & Sherry (Sugar Apple Fairy Tale)

These anime couples represent the pinnacle of Fanime Relationship Goals, from the charming dynamics of Spy X Family to the heartwarming moments in Kaguya-Sama Love is War. Now, it's your turn to shape the awards ceremony by voting for your favorite duo.

ALSO READ: Fanime Awards 2023 Fantastic Category: Here's how you can choose your own award category; Deets INSIDE

How to Vote?

To cast your vote, head to the official voting page given below and let your favorite anime couple take center stage at the Fanime Awards. Comment on the post below with your pick and the hashtag #FanimeAwards2023. Don’t forget to tag @pinkvillalifestyle in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.