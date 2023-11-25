Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023: From Suzume to Chainsaw Man, celebrate the Artistry with Fanime Art Style of the Year Nominees

Anime fans, it's time to dive into the visually stunning world of anime art styles as Pinkvilla unveils the nominees for the prestigious Fanime Art Style of the Year award at the much-anticipated Fanime Awards 2023. This category showcases the incredible diversity and innovation in the artistic realm of anime, honoring the captivating visual styles that have left a lasting impact on fans. Explore the nominees below and make your voice heard by casting your vote for the Fanime Art Style of the Year!

Nominees for Fanime Art Style of the Year:

Embark on a visual journey with the exceptional art styles of these nominated anime in 2023:

Suzume (Suzume no Tojimari) The Boy and the Heron (Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka) Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) Chainsaw Man Jojo's Bizarre Adventure (JoJo no Kimyou na Bouken) Spy X Family

How to Vote?

To cast your vote for Fanime Art Style of the Year, head to the official voting page provided below. Share your favorite art style in the comments and use the hashtag #FanimeAwards2023. Don't forget to tag @pinkvillalifestyle in your comment!

OR

Submit your vote using the Google form attached below.

The competition is fierce, with each nominee contributing to the rich and diverse landscape of anime art styles. Make your mark and join the celebration of exceptional visual storytelling at the Fanime Awards 2023!