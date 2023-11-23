Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023: I'm the Villainess or Sacrificial Princess, Choose the Shojo Fanime of the Year; Vote NOW

As the excitement continues to build for the grand unveiling of the Fanime Awards 2023 results, Pinkvilla is delighted to present the nominees for the third category in our lineup of 15 - the Shojo Fanime of the Year. These are the enchanting shows that have captured the hearts of anime enthusiasts, delivering doses of romance, fantasy, and captivating storytelling.

Dive into the world of love and emotion with our nominees, each offering a unique and compelling narrative. Here are the nominees for Shojo Fanime of the Year and the details on how you can make your voice heard in this delightful category of the Fanime Awards 2023!

Shojo Fanime of the Year Nominees:

I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss (Akuyaku Reijou nanode Last Boss wo Kattemimashita) Romantic Killer Ooku: The Inner Chambers Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts (Niehime to Kemono no Ou) Sugar Apple Fairy Tale The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses (Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta)

How to Vote

To support your favorite Shojo Fanime, visit the official voting page mentioned below and make your voice heard! Share your pick in the comments along with the hashtag #FanimeAwards2023. Don't forget to tag @pinkvillalifestyle in your comment.

OR

Submit your vote using the attached Google form. Let's celebrate the magic of shojo anime together at the Fanime Awards 2023!

