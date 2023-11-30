Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023: Jujutsu Kaisen Vs. Attack on Titan! Choose the Ultimate Shonen of the Year!

The inaugural Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023 are here, and the competition is fierce for the coveted title of 'Shonen Anime of the Year.' The nominees are nothing short of spectacular, featuring heavyweights like Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, Spy X Family, Mob Psycho 100, Jujutsu Kaisen, and the incomparable Attack on Titan.

However, as the voting lines blaze with excitement, it's become clear that the race is narrowing down to a thrilling face-off between two juggernauts – Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen. These anime have not only dominated the screens but have also etched themselves into the hearts of fans worldwide.

Why Choose Between Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen?

1. Attack on Titan:

The Specials 1 of Attack on Titan has taken fans on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, bringing the epic story to a grand culmination.

Unforgettable characters, mind-bending plot twists, and jaw-dropping animation have made Attack on Titan a global phenomenon.

This season has been a testament to the series' ability to maintain its intensity and captivate audiences throughout its run.

2. Jujutsu Kaisen:

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen has continued to deliver impeccable fight sequences, showcasing the evolution of characters and their powers.

The series has seamlessly blended humor, action, and emotional depth, earning it a special place in the hearts of fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen's relentless energy and commitment to high-quality animation have solidified its status as a must-watch shonen anime.

How to Cast Your Vote:

Head to the official Pinkvilla Lifestyle Instagram page.

Comment your pick between Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen with the hashtag #FanimeAwards2023.

Don't forget to tag @pinkvillalifestyle to ensure your vote is counted!

Your Vote Matters: The power is in your hands to determine which of these phenomenal series will be crowned the 'Shonen Anime of the Year.' Whether you're a die-hard fan of the Titans or a supporter of Jujutsu Kaisen's electrifying battles, make your voice heard by casting your vote now!

Let the battle begin, and may the best shonen anime claim its rightful place in the anime hall of fame. The voting lines are open, so don't miss this chance to be a part of anime history! #FanimeAwards2023