Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023: Levi to Gojou to Naruto, Choose Your Fanime Husbando of the Year; Vote NOW

The excitement reaches new heights as Pinkvilla unveils the nominees for the highly anticipated Fanime Husbando of the Year at the prestigious Fanime Awards 2023 in India. This category is a celebration of the charismatic and beloved male characters that have stolen our hearts with their charm, strength, and distinctive personalities. Join us in the quest to crown the ultimate Fanime Husbando of the Year by casting your vote for your favorite nominee.

Nominees for Fanime Husbando of the Year:

Explore the captivating lineup of nominees competing for the title of Fanime Husbando of the Year in 2023:

Levi (Attack on Titan): The stoic and skillful captain who has become an iconic figure in the anime world. Roronoa Zoro (One Piece): The strong and loyal swordsman known for his unparalleled sword skills and unwavering determination. Uzumaki Naruto (Naruto): The orange-clad ninja with a heart of gold, known for his determination and unyielding spirit. Gojou Satoru (Jujutsu Kaisen): The enigmatic and powerful sorcerer with a laid-back attitude and exceptional skills. Reigen Arataka (Mob Psycho 100): The charismatic and somewhat eccentric psychic mentor who brings humor and wisdom to the series. Dazai Osamu (Bungou Stray Dogs): The mysterious and complex character with a troubled past and a penchant for dramatic flair.

How to Vote?

To cast your vote for Fanime Husbando of the Year, visit the official voting page provided below. Share your preferred husbando in the comments and use the hashtag #FanimeAwards2023. Make sure to tag @pinkvillalifestyle in your comment!

Submit your vote using the Google form attached below.

The competition is fierce, with each nominee contributing to the diverse and captivating world of anime characters. Make your voice heard and be a part of the celebration of these extraordinary husbando at the Fanime Awards 2023!