Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023: RADWIMPS to SiM, Choose the Fanime OST of the Year; Vote Now

The excitement continues to mount as Pinkvilla reveals the nominees for the Best OST Anime category aka Fanime OST of the Year, at the highly anticipated Fanime Awards 2023 in India. This year's selection features a diverse range of musical masterpieces that have enhanced the anime viewing experience with their captivating tunes and evocative compositions. Let's dive into the nominees competing for the prestigious title of Fanime OST of the Year. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite OST at the Fanime Awards 2023.

Nominees for Fanime OST of the Year:

Explore the musical brilliance of these exceptional OSTs from the world of anime in 2023:

1. 1 by Mob Choir from Mob Psycho 100

2. Colour by Yama from Spy X Family

3. Idol by Yaosobi from Oshi no Ko

4. Suzume by RADWIMPS Toaka, from Suzume no Tojimari

5. Specialz by King Gnu from Jujutsu Kaisen

6. UNDER THE TREE by SiM from Shingeki no Kyojin

7. Wasuregataki from Dr. Stone

The competition is fierce, and each OST brings a unique flavor to the anime it accompanies. Make your voice heard and participate in the celebration of outstanding anime music at the Fanime Awards 2023!