Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023: Vinland Saga to Kaguya-Sama, choose the Seinen Fanime of the Year; Vote NOW
Unveiling the elite lineup! Presenting the nominees for Seinen Fanime of the Year at the Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023 – a riveting selection of anime excellence awaits your vote!
The anticipation is building as Pinkvilla introduces the nominees for the Seinen Fanime of the Year category at the prestigious Fanime Awards 2023 in India. This year's lineup showcases a diverse array of series that have captivated audiences with their gripping narratives, dynamic characters, and thought-provoking themes. Let's take a closer look at the contenders vying for the title of Seinen Fanime of the Year. Do vote for your favorites at the Fanime Awards 2023.
Nominees for Seinen Fanime of the Year:
Choose your favorite ones from the 2023 Seinen anime lot today!
- Oshi no Ko
- Vinland Saga
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
- Heavenly Delusion
- Bungou Stray Dogs
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War
- Skip to Loafer
