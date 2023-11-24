Pinkvilla Fanime Awards 2023: Vinland Saga to Kaguya-Sama, choose the Seinen Fanime of the Year; Vote NOW

The anticipation is building as Pinkvilla introduces the nominees for the Seinen Fanime of the Year category at the prestigious Fanime Awards 2023 in India. This year's lineup showcases a diverse array of series that have captivated audiences with their gripping narratives, dynamic characters, and thought-provoking themes. Let's take a closer look at the contenders vying for the title of Seinen Fanime of the Year. Do vote for your favorites at the Fanime Awards 2023.

ALSO READ: Fanime Awards 2023 Fantastic Category: Here's how you can choose your own award category; Deets INSIDE

Nominees for Seinen Fanime of the Year:

Choose your favorite ones from the 2023 Seinen anime lot today!

Oshi no Ko Vinland Saga Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Heavenly Delusion Bungou Stray Dogs Kaguya-sama: Love is War Skip to Loafer

How to Vote?

To cast your vote, head to the official voting page given below and let your favorite Seinen anime take center stage at the Fanime Awards. Comment on the post below with your pick and the hashtag #FanimeAwards2023. Don’t forget to tag @pinkvillalifestyle in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.

Advertisement