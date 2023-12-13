Pinkvilla's Fanime Awards 2023: Winners ANNOUNCED; Attack on Titan bags five awards, Jujutsu Kaisen & more
Here are the final winners of the the Fanime Awards 2023. Check out who bagged the most number of awards and which left us disappointed!
In a momentous occasion, Pinkvilla's Fanime Awards made history as the first-ever anime-centric fan-voted award ceremony in India. The event featured 15 dazzling categories, showcasing the best in the industry, from beloved characters and captivating stories to epic battles that have captured the hearts of fans worldwide.
Here are the winners of the Fanime Awards 2023:
- Shonen Fanime of the Year: "Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)"
- Goosebump-worthy Fanime Moment of the Year: Satoru Gojo vs Toji Zenin from "Jujutsu Kaisen"
- Shojo Fanime of the Year: "Romantic Killer"
- Fanime Relationship Goals of the Year: "Yor & Loid Forger (Spy X Family)"
- Seinen Fanime of the Year: "Oshi no Ko"
- Fanime OST of the Year: "Suzume" by RADWIMPS Toaka, from "Suzume no Tojimari"
- Fanime Protagonist of the Year: Eren Yeager from "Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)"
8. Fanime Art Style of the Year: "Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)"
9. Fanime Antagonist of the Year: Fyodor Dostoevsky from "Bungou Stray Dogs"
10. Fanime Series of the Year: "Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)"
11. Fanime Husbando of the Year: Satoru Gojo from "Jujutsu Kaisen"
12. Fanime Waifu of the Year: Mikasa Ackerman from "Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)"
13. Fanime Movie of the Year: "Suzume no Tojimari"
14. Legendary Fanime of 2000s: "Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)"
These winners represent the pinnacle of anime excellence in various genres and categories. The Fanime Awards not only recognized popular series but also allowed fans to create their own award category, adding a unique and personal touch to the celebration. The event truly brought the anime community together, and Pinkvilla looks forward to continuing this tradition in the years to come.
Congratulations to all the winners and nominees for making the Fanime Awards 2023 an unforgettable celebration of anime fandom!
