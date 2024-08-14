Pokemon Live-Action Series at Netflix Remains in the Production, Deets Here

Pokémon, one of the world's largest franchises, has been expanding through spinoffs, anime shows, and live-action projects. However, it took longer than expected to reach live-action, with a live-action project only produced in 2019. Fans are eagerly awaiting more, as they see the potential of the universe in this new medium.

The battling mechanics and designs of Pokémon have been translated from games to screen, but there is still more work to be done and opportunities to capitalize on. The Pokémon Trading Card Game and anime show have been popular spinoffs, but no follow-up has been produced.

A new report explores the history of the Pokemon franchise, which has been a global hit. Despite years of silence on Pokemon's pursuit at Netflix, it seems the project is not dead, as it has been a subject of interest for years. Over on social media, a reliable scooper known as Daniel RPK (Daniel Richtman) sparked buzz with Pokemon fans as they posted about Netflix's live-action project. According to the post, the live-action show is still "reportedly in development" with writer and showrunner Joe Henderson.

The Pokemon show, based on the character Red, is expected to bring the beloved Pokemon franchise to life. Fans of the franchise will recognize Red from the manga, games, and anime, as Ash Ketchum was based on him. Netflix may want to explore the anime miniseries for inspiration, as it brought Red to life in its first generation.

Netflix has kept quiet about Pokemon since the live-action adaptation in 2021. The 2019 film, released under Warner Bros. and The Pokemon Company, features Ryan Reynolds as Detective Pikachu. Plans for a sequel were made after the film's launch, but no word has been given on the follow-up.

Last year, it was reported that Detective Pikachu 2 had been commissioned and that Ryan Reynolds would be a part of the plan in some capacity. The news was certainly welcome, but fans had to keep in mind that there was a lot standing in between that initial confirmation and the start of filming. Reynolds himself has plenty of projects on his plate, and Nintendo is seemingly busier than ever when it comes to overseeing the development of pictures based on their video game archives.

Justice Smith, the star of the original Detective Pikachu film, has not been informed about the sequel, despite knowing of the announcement. The production team is not yet in the right position to speak with potential stars, which could potentially mean Smith is being excluded and the film is going in a different direction.

Interestingly, Detective Pikachu 2 might be in development hell because of the narrative difficulties that would emerge from that surprise turn. The fact that Ryan Reynolds was revealed to be the titular Pikachu and that he was restored to his human form by the end does complicate matters. Unless he is to be returned to the body of the Pokémon, it may well be that a different Pikachu has to wear that hat, so to speak. So there's still some uncertainty surrounding Detective Pikachu 2 despite the positive news of its existence, but Pokémon fans can also look to an unexpected source for more from this franchise.

Netflix is currently seeking new franchises to secure subscribers and is collaborating with creative teams to achieve this. Pokémon is a significant priority for the streaming platform, despite the high cost and time-consuming nature of the CGI required to bring the world to life.

