Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Takumi’s alchemy adventure in Mildgard continues with new allies heading his way, so don’t miss Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 3 for more; get release details here.
The last episode of Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time saw Takumi travel to Bolton City to study alchemy, with a trader named Papek and his bodyguards accompanying him. Martha also warned him about the risks of using Light Magic.
In Bolton, he registered as an adventurer and sold potions for 7,000 silver. Observing the city’s poor sanitation, Takumi created a purifying toilet, which Papek ordered in bulk. Papek also cautioned him about the Sidonian Church’s interest in Light Magic.
While visiting a slave market, Takumi encountered an elven girl who confronted him. Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 3 will likely begin with Takumi’s interaction with said elven girl, someone who may later ally with him as suggested by her prominent appearance in the PVs.
The Sidonia Empire will likely become involved in Takumi’s life as well, likely due to their interest in Light Magic. As Takumi was sent back in time, this Sidonia will differ from what was shown earlier. Takumi may also face new challenges related to his inventive creations and his growing role as an alchemist.
Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 3 will air on Japanese television at 12:00 am JST on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. For most regions worldwide, the episode will be released on Friday, January 16, due to time zone differences.
The Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time series will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll, which has confirmed English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs for the series.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.