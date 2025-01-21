Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
With Sofia’s curse gone, Takumi’s party has seen further growth. Don’t miss Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 4 to find out what he does next; get the release date and more here.
The last episode of Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time saw Mulan explain slave rights to Takumi, and recommended that Maria Maria to manage his home. Hearing of another slave, Takumi met Sofia, a cursed elf with crippled limbs. Despite her doubts, Takumi contracted with both Maria and Sofia, confident he could heal the elf.
Nolyn then revealed that the Church of Holy Light in Sidonia falsely worships a nonexistent god to gain power, and warned Takumi that her Blessing will weaken. Sofia distrusted Takumi’s experiments, but he successfully dispelled her curse, healing her body and earning her trust.
Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 4 is likely to explore how Sofia’s newfound trust and possible romantic feelings for Takumi influence their group dynamic. Maria, Sofia, and Takumi’s interactions may reveal further development in their relationships.
Nolyn could also briefly reappear, possibly expanding on her earlier warning or providing new guidance. The Holy Empire of Sidonia may be featured in another flash-forward, revealing more about the period leading to the summoning ritual and its impact on the current events shaping Takumi’s journey.
Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 4 will air on Japanese TV networks at 10 pm JST on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. This will correspond to local release times in various regions on the same day.
The Winter 2025 anime series will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll, as confirmed in their Winter 2025 season lineup. The platform will offer the series with dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.