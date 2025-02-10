Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 7: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time saw a Sidonian envoy demand Barcula surrender the mage responsible for Light Magic-based toilets. He stated that if they did not, the Church of Holy Light would recall all its priests. The king quickly dismissed this threat.

Takumi was then summoned to meet the king. Later, Maria began to suspect Sofia had romantic feelings for Takumi. Nolyn also revealed she sent him a year ahead, meaning the other heroes had not yet been summoned. During a mission, Takumi collapsed after storing an untamed Drake Horse, though Sofia and Maple managed to stabilize the situation.

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 7 should begin with Takumi and his companions en route to meet Barcula’s King, who will pledge his protection and place large-scale orders for Takumi’s inventions.

Attention will then shift to Lady Nolyn and the Holy Empire of Sidonia, revealing more about their true objectives. The episode will likely conclude by introducing or foreshadowing a new character who may become an important ally to Takumi.

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 7 will air on Japanese TV at 10 pm JST on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The episode will be released locally on February 12 in most regions. The Winter 2025 anime series will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll will be offering Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time with dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.