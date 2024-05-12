Promise of Wizard Anime Unveils First Trailer; Cast, Staff & More Updates

Ahead of its release in 2025, the makers of Promise of Wizard Anime have brought some of the most interesting updates for the upcoming series. The trailer brings in the excitement for the series, also adding intrigue to what will be coming up next. Thus, without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the series.

Promise of Wizard anime: First trailer out

The official Twitter account, now X, brought the trailer to the public domain. Along with this, a 'super teaser visual' was also revealed for the fans. What is interesting here is that the anime is very far from its release. Thus, the release of a trailer only brings speculation that more video promotional content will be coming to the screens in the future.

As for this video, the 40-second clip looks into the wizarding world, and serene setting of the anime. You can check out the new trailer right here:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Cast and staff updates

Here is a list of team members credited to be working on the series:

Staff

• Director: Naoyuki Tatsuwa (Nisekoi, Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World)

Advertisement

• Series composer and scriptwriter: Nanami Higuchi (Beastars scriptwriter)

• Character designer: Nozomi Nagatomo (A3! Season Autumn & Winter)

• Animation production studio: LIDENFILMS

Cast (reprising from game unless stated otherwise)

• Yumiri Hanamori as Akira Masaki (unvoiced in the game)

• Atsushi Tamaru as Arthur

• Takashi Kondo as Oz

• Daichi Ganbara as Cain

• Yuusuke Nagano as Riquet

• Hiroki Takahashi as Mithra

• Chihiro Suzuki as Snow

• Takuma Terashima as White

• Shintaro Asanuma as Owen

• Satoshi Hino as Bradley

• Nobuhiko Okamoto as Shino

• Kento Ito as Faust

• Keisuke Komoto as Heathcliff

• Noriaki Sugiyama as Nero

• Mizuki Nakamura as Murr

• Shinnosuke Tachibana as Shylock

• Kohei Amasaki as Chloe

• Katsuyuki Miura as Rustica

• Shunichi Toki as Rutile

• Toshiyuki Morikawa as Figaro

• Yuuichi Hose as Lennox

• Ayumu Murase as Mitile

Promise of Wizard Anime: Premiere window

The anime adaptation of Promise of Wizard looks forward to the premiere of the show in January 2025. As of the time of writing, the final date has not been revealed by the makers. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on this as they come.

The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.

ALSO READ: One Piece Elbaf Arc: Does The New Story Arc Have a Release Window? Find Out