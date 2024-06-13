Pseudo Harem Anime Confirms Summer 2024 Release Date; Plot, Trailer, & More To Know

The official website for the television anime of Yū Saitō's Pseudo Harem manga has released its second promotional video and key visual, featuring four new cast members and the anime's July 4 premiere. The video also previews the ending theme song Ad Lib by Rin Nanakura.

Pseudo Harem is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yū Saitō. It was posted as a webcomic on Saitō's Twitter account from June 2018 to March 2021 and was later parallelly serialized in Shogakukan's Monthly Shōnen Sunday from January 2019 to March 2021, with its chapters collected into six tankōbon volumes.

Pseudo Harem release date and cast

Pseudo Harem anime revealed a new visual and trailer, along with some new cast members and a July 4 premiere date. Studio NOMAD is animating, with Toshihiro Kikuchi as the director.

The anime will premiere on the TOKYO MX channel and also stream on the ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai services in Japan on July 4 at 24:30 JST (effectively, July 5 at 12:30 a.m. JST). The anime will then run on BS Fuji on July 5 and AT-X on July 6, and it will stream on the Anime Store on July 7.

The newly announced cast members are:

Junichi Suwabe as Motokuni Nakayama (President)

Kōji Yusa as Tsuguto Iwata (Tsū-chan), Eiji's classmate

Maria Abo as Megu, Rin's classmate

Minako Satō as Kiri Shirasawa, a new club member

The previously announced cast members are:

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Eiji Kitahama

Saori Hayami as Rin Nanakura

Mai Narumi as Ayaka Nanakura

Advertisement

Toshihiro Kikuchi is directing the anime at Nomad. Yuuko Kakihara is in charge of the series scripts, and Yoshihisa Sato is designing the characters. Pony Canyon is producing the music, and Takeshi Watanabe is composing the music. The music group GOHOBI performs the ending theme song Blouse.

Additional staff includes:

Color Design: Azusa Sasaki

Art: Shinji Katahira (Studio Arkansas)

Photography: Kei Machida (Chiptune)

Editing: Mutsumi Takemiya

Sound: Kasai Planning

Sound Director: Takuya Satō

Pseudo Harem's plot

The romantic comedy manga centers on Eiji, a second-year high school student and a member of his school's drama club as a stagehand. He meets Rin, a first-year high school student and a member of the same drama club. Rin serves as the long-awaited hope of the club.

Nanakura Rin is a girl who is a member of her high school's drama club and has a high aptitude for acting. There she meets Kitahama Eiji, her senpai in the same club, and falls in love with him. With her ability to act well, Rin gives Eiji the harem that he had always dreamed about, hoping to make him fall in love with her.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Oshi No Ko Manga Final Arc: Finale To Begin Next Week; Deets Inside