R/Anime Awards 2023 Complete List of Winners: Vinland Saga Season 2 Wins Public Vote

The curtains have closed on another exciting edition of the r/Anime Awards, and the results are in. With a whopping 9.3 million subscribers, the subreddit once again brought together anime enthusiasts from all corners of the globe to celebrate the best of the medium from the past year.

However, what makes this year's awards particularly intriguing is the notable disparity between the choices of the public and those of the jury. Here are all the winners from the anime awards from the subreddit! Read on.

Complete List of Winners

Anime of the Year:

Jury: BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!!

BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! Public: Vinland Saga Season 2

Movie of the Year:

Jury: Aikatsu! 10th Story Starway to the Future

Aikatsu! 10th Story Starway to the Future Public: Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters Part 1 & 2

Short Film of the Year:

Jury: Sewing Love

Sewing Love Public: Idol

Animation:

Jury: Onimai: I'm Now Your Sister!

Onimai: I'm Now Your Sister! Public: Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season

Background Art:

Consensus: Heavenly Delusion

Character Design:

Jury: Onimai: I'm Now Your Sister!

Onimai: I'm Now Your Sister! Public: Oshi no Ko

Cinematography:

Jury: Tsurune: The Linking Shot

Tsurune: The Linking Shot Public: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

OST:

Jury: Trigun Stampede

Trigun Stampede Public: Oshi no Ko

Best OP:

Jury: innocent arrogance from Heavenly Delusion

innocent arrogance from Heavenly Delusion Public: Idol from Oshi no Ko

Best ED:

Jury: Anytime Anywhere from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Anytime Anywhere from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Public: Mephisto from Oshi no Ko

Best Action:

Consensus: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Best Adventure:

Jury: Suzume

Suzume Public: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Best Comedy:

Jury: Uncle From Another World

Uncle From Another World Public: Spy×Family Season 2

Best Drama:

Jury: BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!!

BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! Public: Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Romance:

Jury: Insomniacs After School

Insomniacs After School Public: Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-

Best Slice of Life:

Jury: Aikatsu! 10th Story Starway to the Future

Aikatsu! 10th Story Starway to the Future Public: Skip and Loafer

Best Suspense:

Jury: Pluto

Pluto Public: Heavenly Delusion

Best Main Dramatic Character:

Jury: Sousuke Shima from Skip and Loafer

Sousuke Shima from Skip and Loafer Public: Thorfinn from Vinland Saga Season 2

Best Comedic Character:

Jury: Anon Chihaya from BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!!

Anon Chihaya from BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! Public: Cid Kagenou from The Eminence in Shadow

Best Cast:

Jury: Skip and Loafer

Skip and Loafer Public: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Voice Acting:

Jury: Tomoyo Kurosawa for playing Mitsumi Iwakura from Skip and Loafer

Tomoyo Kurosawa for playing Mitsumi Iwakura from Skip and Loafer Public: Junya Enoki for playing Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

With the Crunchyroll Anime Awards taking place this week, this list makes it clear that the fans are open to giving chances to a variety of shows, spread across genres.

