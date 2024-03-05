R/Anime Awards 2023 Complete List of Winners: Vinland Saga Season 2 Wins Public Vote
R/Anime Awards 2023: Vinland Saga Season 2 vs. BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!!: Public vs. Jury Clash Over Anime of the Year, Reflecting Diverse Preferences in the Anime Community.
The curtains have closed on another exciting edition of the r/Anime Awards, and the results are in. With a whopping 9.3 million subscribers, the subreddit once again brought together anime enthusiasts from all corners of the globe to celebrate the best of the medium from the past year.
However, what makes this year's awards particularly intriguing is the notable disparity between the choices of the public and those of the jury. Here are all the winners from the anime awards from the subreddit! Read on.
Complete List of Winners
Anime of the Year:
- Jury: BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!!
- Public: Vinland Saga Season 2
Movie of the Year:
- Jury: Aikatsu! 10th Story Starway to the Future
- Public: Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters Part 1 & 2
Short Film of the Year:
- Jury: Sewing Love
- Public: Idol
Animation:
- Jury: Onimai: I'm Now Your Sister!
- Public: Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season
Background Art:
- Consensus: Heavenly Delusion
Character Design:
- Jury: Onimai: I'm Now Your Sister!
- Public: Oshi no Ko
Cinematography:
- Jury: Tsurune: The Linking Shot
- Public: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
OST:
- Jury: Trigun Stampede
- Public: Oshi no Ko
Best OP:
- Jury: innocent arrogance from Heavenly Delusion
- Public: Idol from Oshi no Ko
Best ED:
- Jury: Anytime Anywhere from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- Public: Mephisto from Oshi no Ko
Best Action:
- Consensus: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Best Adventure:
- Jury: Suzume
- Public: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2
Best Comedy:
- Jury: Uncle From Another World
- Public: Spy×Family Season 2
Best Drama:
- Jury: BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!!
- Public: Vinland Saga Season 2
Best Romance:
- Jury: Insomniacs After School
- Public: Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-
Best Slice of Life:
- Jury: Aikatsu! 10th Story Starway to the Future
- Public: Skip and Loafer
Best Suspense:
- Jury: Pluto
- Public: Heavenly Delusion
Best Main Dramatic Character:
- Jury: Sousuke Shima from Skip and Loafer
- Public: Thorfinn from Vinland Saga Season 2
Best Comedic Character:
- Jury: Anon Chihaya from BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!!
- Public: Cid Kagenou from The Eminence in Shadow
Best Cast:
- Jury: Skip and Loafer
- Public: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Voice Acting:
- Jury: Tomoyo Kurosawa for playing Mitsumi Iwakura from Skip and Loafer
- Public: Junya Enoki for playing Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
With the Crunchyroll Anime Awards taking place this week, this list makes it clear that the fans are open to giving chances to a variety of shows, spread across genres. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.
ALSO READ: Anime Releasing in 2024: Crunchyroll's Winter '24 line-up announced; all we know so far