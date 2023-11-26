Ragna Crimson Episode 10: Release date, where to watch, recap, predictions and more

The imprisonment of our protagonists leads to introspection, while Crimson's warning hints at an imminent threat, forcing an uneasy alliance for the greater good. With this, Ragna Crimson Episode 10 has lined up with a final release date for the week. Here is what we know about the next outing so far.

Ragna Crimson Episode 10: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Ragna Crimson episode 10 will be December 2, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be available only on the official pages of Amazon Prime Video. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

In the next episode, Starlia could grapple with conflicting emotions, torn between her sense of duty and her burgeoning feelings for Ragna. The imprisonment might lead to introspection, as Starlia contemplates the consequences of her impulsive decision. Meanwhile, Crimson's warning of danger would force them to form an uneasy alliance to safeguard the army base. The tension between Ragna and Starlia might persist, but the imminent threat would necessitate collaboration.

As Starlia's soldiers gossip about Ragna's exploits, it could ignite a spark of admiration among them, potentially influencing the dynamics within the army. Starlia's maid, Nazarena, may continue to offer advice, emphasizing the gravity of their wartime responsibilities. The episode might culminate in a critical decision point for Starlia, where she must choose between personal desires and the greater good.

Ultimatia's nightmare of disappointing the Dragon God might foreshadow a pivotal moment, hinting at a potential crisis that could test her leadership. The episode would likely end on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers eager to unravel the unfolding complexities in the next installment.

Ragna Crimson Episode 10: Previous episode recap

The title of Ragna Crimson episode 9 was 'Negotiation and True Nature.' This episode starts with Crimson claiming that he is a magician working in the capital city. Later he explained that he and Ragna had come here as a result of an explosion that had taken place when they were moving away from a dragon attack. Starlia, who had the power of reading aura knew that Crimson's aura was all about honesty.

However, it was his personality that was screaming darkness and grit. Just as Starlia was about to execute him, Ragna saved himself. Starlia was awestruck when he used this move. But next up, these two sat to have a conversation about his aura. In the last act of the episode, Ultimatia has a nightmare about disappointing the Dragon God, adding to her fears. It will be interesting to see what the next outing brings to the table with Starlia and Ragna's dynamics.

