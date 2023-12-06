Ragna Crimson Episode 11: Release date, where to watch, recap, and more

The last time we saw, the plot takes a riveting turn with Crimson's proposal to enlist Ragna as a weapon, introducing unforeseen complications and raising doubts about his true motives. Starlia's internal struggle adds depth, showcasing her as a determined yet hesitant leader. The narrative intensifies with Ultimatia's waning time manipulation powers, shrouded in uncertainty about the Dragon God's influence. As Ragna Crimson Episode 11 lines up with a final release date, here is everything to know about the upcoming outing of the series.

Ragna Crimson Episode 11: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Ragna Crimson episode 10 will be December 8, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be available only on the official pages of Amazon Prime Video. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

In the next episode of Ragna Crimson, the tension escalates as Starlia and the citizens prepare to flee the kingdom. Crimson's unconventional proposal to borrow Ragna as a weapon could create unforeseen complications, raising doubts about his true intentions. Starlia's internal conflict might intensify, portraying her as a reluctant but determined leader.

Meanwhile, Ultimatia's diminishing time manipulation powers could lead to unexpected consequences, with the Dragon God's influence remaining uncertain. Woltekamui's perverse love for Ultimatia might play a pivotal role, potentially steering the story toward a dramatic confrontation with Ragna. As Ultimatia grapples with her personal fears and orders Woltekamui to eliminate Ragna, the episode could take a darker turn.

Advertisement

Nebulim's jealousy over Woltekamui's proximity to Ultimatia might add another layer of complexity, hinting at potential conflicts within the group. The looming threat of the Reaper, as recalled by Woltekamui, could foreshadow a perilous and unpredictable future for the characters.

Ragna Crimson Episode 11: Previous episode recap

The title of Ragna Crimson Episode 10 was 'Stakes and Cooperation.' In this episode, we see that Starlia faces a tough choice as she plans to escape the kingdom with 1500 citizens. To ensure their safety, Crimson suggests using Ragna, a powerful weapon with deadly blood that can induce various effects like instant death, fear, or hypnosis.

Starlia hesitates due to her suspicions of Crimson but ultimately agrees, making her seem a bit hesitant in front of her soldiers. Meanwhile, Ultimatia starts losing her time manipulation powers, believing it's a punishment from the Dragon God. Woltekamui reveals it's actually her own fear of Ragna that's causing it. He professes his love for her but manipulates her into ordering him to kill Ragna.

Nebulim feels jealous, and Woltekamui recalls ominous words about the Reaper's impending threat. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Why is MAPPA staff raising poor working conditions issues online? EXPLAINED